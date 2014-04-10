Tweet Roundup: Fellow Talk Show Hosts Congratulate Stephen Colbert On The ‘Late Show’ Announcement

Since the news broke earlier today that Stephen Colbert is taking over the Late Show from Dave Letterman in 2015, it has spread like wildfire over the internet and social media, with the resounding sentiment being that pretty much everybody is absolutely thrilled for the guy — deservedly so — other than maybe those #cancelcolbert chuckleheads, I’m assuming.

Nearly every talk show host imaginable has come out of the woodwork with an outpouring of good wishes and support for Colbert, in just the past hour alone, so here’s a roundup of what everyone is saying on Twitter:

Colbert via the CBS Evening News Twitter:

Jimmy Kimmel:

Larry King:

Andy Daly is my favorite:

Seth Meyers:

Jimmy Fallon:

Oh, ew, Katie Couric:

Arsenio Hall:

Craig Ferguson:

Joel McHale:

We tried really hard to find Craig Kilborn’s reaction, but apparently he’s not on Twitter for some reason. Oh well!

Seriously though, this is super exciting and it’s great to see everybody so happy for the guy. I remember watching Colbert’s first episode back in 2005, and although the past almost decade has been great — our man has finally ARRIVED. Could not be more stoked for him.