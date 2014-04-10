Tweet Roundup: Fellow Talk Show Hosts Congratulate Stephen Colbert On The ‘Late Show’ Announcement

#Twitter Reactions #Stephen Colbert
News & Culture Writer
04.10.14 5 Comments

Since the news broke earlier today that Stephen Colbert is taking over the Late Show from Dave Letterman in 2015, it has spread like wildfire over the internet and social media, with the resounding sentiment being that pretty much everybody is absolutely thrilled for the guy — deservedly so — other than maybe those #cancelcolbert chuckleheads, I’m assuming.

Nearly every talk show host imaginable has come out of the woodwork with an outpouring of good wishes and support for Colbert, in just the past hour alone, so here’s a roundup of what everyone is saying on Twitter:

Colbert via the CBS Evening News Twitter:

cbs-news

Jimmy Kimmel:

kimmel

Larry King:

larry-king

Andy Daly is my favorite:

andy-daly

Seth Meyers:

meyers

Jimmy Fallon:

fallon

Oh, ew, Katie Couric:

couric

Arsenio Hall:

arsenio

Craig Ferguson:

ferguson

Joel McHale:

MCHALE

We tried really hard to find Craig Kilborn’s reaction, but apparently he’s not on Twitter for some reason. Oh well!

Seriously though, this is super exciting and it’s great to see everybody so happy for the guy. I remember watching Colbert’s first episode back in 2005, and although the past almost decade has been great — our man has finally ARRIVED. Could not be more stoked for him.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter Reactions#Stephen Colbert
TAGSDAVE LETTERMANLATE SHOW WITH DAVID LETTERMANSTEPHEN COLBERTtwitter reactions

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP