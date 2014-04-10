Tweet Roundup: Fellow Talk Show Hosts Congratulate Stephen Colbert On The ‘Late Show’ Announcement

Since the news broke earlier today that Stephen Colbert is taking over the Late Show from Dave Letterman in 2015, it has spread like wildfire over the internet and social media, with the resounding sentiment being that pretty much everybody is absolutely thrilled for the guy — deservedly so — other than maybe those #cancelcolbert chuckleheads, I’m assuming.
Nearly every talk show host imaginable has come out of the woodwork with an outpouring of good wishes and support for Colbert, in just the past hour alone, so here’s a roundup of what everyone is saying on Twitter:
Seriously though, this is super exciting and it’s great to see everybody so happy for the guy. I remember watching Colbert’s first episode back in 2005, and although the past almost decade has been great — our man has finally ARRIVED. Could not be more stoked for him.
I don’t watch the late night programs and I only rarely saw Colbert on YouTube clips. So I don’t know how well he’ll fare in the traditional talk show environment. However I must say that he was excellent in “Stangers with Candy.”
He is going to kill Fallon.
If Leno was ahead of Letterman in the ratings all these years then you can bet that Fallon will continue that trend versus Colbert. Who Colbert will be and how he frames his show remains to be seen, but Fallon has the wider appeal in that he is just so aw shucks likable. That doesn’t make his show bad and neither is the 2nd, 3rd or 4th place show. The sports fan approach to late night talk show hosts confuses me. Most people that I know that care to watch late night talk shows watch multiple shows via DVR or the interwebs anyway. A little variety is a good thing. I’m looking forward to catching Fallon, Colbert and Ferguson.
I just hope he keeps ColbertNation. Something about the way he looks to the camera, and goes, “Nation….”
Well, just hits me someplace special.
(My loins. The answer was my loins.)
