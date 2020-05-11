With Westworld‘s third season out of the way and Black Mirror not coming back anytime soon, what better time for The Twilight Zone to return with an all-new season of reality-bending tales?

With an emphasis on Billy Porter’s strange new character (asking “Do you know who you are?”), the season two trailer is absolutely loaded with promises of that quintessential Twilight Zone weirdness hosted by Jordan Peele and featuring an impressive cast. Just check out some of these names: Morena Baccarin, Jenna Elfman, Ethan Embry, Sky Ferreira, Tavi Gevinson, Topher Grace, Tony Hale, Gillian Jacobs, David Krumholtz, Joel McHale, Chris Meloni, Gretchen Mol, Paula Newsome, Jimmi Simpson, Jurnee Smollett, Daniel Sunjata, and Damon Wayans Jr.

Of course, that lineup should come as no to surprise to anyone who caught the first season of the sci-fi revival. Those episodes include a devilish trip with Kumail Nanjiani and Adam Scott putting a new twist on a classic episode while executive producer Peele stepped into Rod Serling’s role as the cryptic narrator. In a 2009 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Peele lauded the original as the “greatest show of all time” and expressed his tentativeness in attempting to honor Serling’s legacy:

“He would tell stories that explored character and a character’s tragic flaws. And he would craft a custom-made nightmare for those people. He would place reveals strategically throughout an episode. And he would use the show to Trojan-horse commentary and social messaging through entertainment.”

CBS All Access’ The Twilight Zone Season 2 premieres on June 25.

