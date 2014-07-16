‘Twin Peaks’ Meets ‘The Muppets’ Is The Odd Mashup Your Evil Doppelganger Has Always Wanted

Twin Peaks is that odd slice of television that David Lynch delivered to us for a short, creative moment before allowing it to disappear. Audiences today enjoy it via DVD and Netflix, so much that the fandom has grown to greater heights than when the show aired.

An example of that fandom is this fun little art collection from Justin Lawrence DeVine, who takes the characters of Twin Peaks and recast them using the members of The Muppets. Kermit is Agent Dale Cooper, Fozzy Bear is the Log Lady, and Miss Piggy plays the soggy, departed Laura Palmer.

The work is for sale on prints over at InPrnt and you can also peruse some of DeVine’s previous works. Also be sure to look around his tumblr page to catch a glimpse of some of the other sketches, especially if you’re a Twin Peaks fan.

(Via Sticks, Stones & Herringbones / Justin Lawrence DeVine)

TAGSdavid lynchFAN ARTjim hensonJustin Lawrencethe muppetsTWIN PEAKS

