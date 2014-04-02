Two 'Today Show' Hosts Will Have Cameos In 'Sharknado 2'

I’m a little iffy on taking a widely popular piece of pop culture and exploiting it to make a sequel just because you can (Example: Anchorman 2). But who cares because there is money to be made! The Today Show’s Twitter just broke news that Matt Lauer and Al Roker will cameo in Sharknado 2. Via Today Show Twitter:

Poor sharks. I’m guessing these sharks screened Blackfish before shooting and just decided that all humans have to go, especially the morning talk show hosts. I know I’m going to watch this because it will replay for weeks until I finally give in. You know you will, too. Give in. GIVE IN.

(Via Twitter)