Two Kids Were Injured When The Bounce House They Were In Floated Away

Two young boys in South Glens Falls, New York, were “seriously injured” when the bounce house they were playing in began to float away. A third, a girl, escaped with only minor scrapes and bruises. According to WNYT News Channel 13, “The three kids — ages 5, 6, and 10 — fell out of the toy…Parents say one boy landed on a parked car and the other landed on asphalt.”
The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in front of a townhouse on Ferry Boulevard. Parents say the bouncy house floated over a stretch of woods and landed in the fields behind Oliver W. Winch Middle School. A witness snapped a picture of the toy in mid-air. People who saw the incident say the boys fell out when the structure was about 15 feet off the ground. (Via)
If Community and The Simpsons have taught us anything, it’s that all bounce-based devices should be BANNED. Ball pits, too. And rocking horses. Pretty much every kids toy, actually.
Also, trampolines are the worst. An EMT friend of mine told me most kids with broken bone injuries usually get them from trampolines.
Wow. So did they have that thing set up right at the edge of a clifftop, or did some dumdum fill the thing with helium instead of air?
Exactly what I was wondering…why would anyone use Helium?
It’s not like you fill them up with air and tie it off like a balloon. These things hook to a motor that pumps air through them and it deflates as soon as the motor goes off.
I was thinking the same thing. Everyone that I have seen has a motor pumping it, so some “Smart” person did not have said device and filled it with helium.
Yup. Somehow the most interesting part of this story – the numbnutz that operated the bounce castle – was left out of it entirely…
How does this even physically happen. Don’t you need a special gas to actually float. I am pretty you will have zero floatage if it’s just filled with air
Something similar happened in Greece a month ago. What I can only describe as an inflatable hamster ball for children ,was swept by a sudden wind off the pool it was in, while two children were inside. It landed about 100ft, on some scrap metal away killing one kid and sending the second to the I.C.U. with a collapsed lung.
