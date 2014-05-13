Two Kids Were Injured When The Bounce House They Were In Floated Away

Two young boys in South Glens Falls, New York, were “seriously injured” when the bounce house they were playing in began to float away. A third, a girl, escaped with only minor scrapes and bruises. According to WNYT News Channel 13, “The three kids — ages 5, 6, and 10 — fell out of the toy…Parents say one boy landed on a parked car and the other landed on asphalt.”

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in front of a townhouse on Ferry Boulevard. Parents say the bouncy house floated over a stretch of woods and landed in the fields behind Oliver W. Winch Middle School. A witness snapped a picture of the toy in mid-air. People who saw the incident say the boys fell out when the structure was about 15 feet off the ground. (Via)

If Community and The Simpsons have taught us anything, it’s that all bounce-based devices should be BANNED. Ball pits, too. And rocking horses. Pretty much every kids toy, actually.

Via WYNT