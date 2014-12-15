Two Sisters Locked Lips For An Uncomfortably Romantic Kiss On ‘The X Factor’

Despite the presence of such A-list talent as Nicole Scherzinger and Kelly Rowland, The X Factor, Simon Cowell’s reality show that isn’t that other Simon Cowell reality show, hasn’t ever caught on in America, at least compared to The Voice. That’s probably because there aren’t enough sisters sharing romantic smooches. Last night was the season finale of the UK’s X Factor, which was won by Ben Haenow. But that’s not what anyone’s talking about. That would be this moment:

Those two ladies are Blonde Electra, and they’re sisters.

The eccentric siblings, who were the first of the finalists to be booted off the show, took to the stage to perform with all of the returning and remaining acts when they decided to lock lips…The duo shared their kiss within feet of Mel B and their former mentor Louis Walsh, who seemed bemused as he looked on. (Via)

Unlike Twitter:

C’mon, United Kingdom, save your sibling kissing for Lifetime movies.