Two Years Ago, Jason Segel Pitched To The Writers The PERFECT Ending To ‘How I Met Your Mother’

It’s been a couple of weeks now, and I know that some of you are still hanging on to your resentments about the finale of How I Met Your Mother. I don’t blame you. Resentment half-life should last as many days as there were episodes, so we should be allowed to hang on to it well into November. What’s even more frustrating is that we now know that — two years ago — Jason Segel pitched an idea to the writers of How I Met Your Mother that would’ve made the PERFECT ending to the series, especially in light of what we know now.
His idea for the ending — from an interview on The Daily Show — is in the video below, beginning around the 4:25 minute mark. But in case you don’t want to watch the video, I’ll spoil you a little to his idea with a GIF:
I think you can see where this is going.
See? PERFECT.
via Reddit
he just basically said that at the end he would say and this is how i met your mother and then he opens the windiw and theres a apocalyptic war going on outside with guns going off
Don’t overthink this, folks. It’s that really silly “Oh, the future is actually a really shitty world” ending that a lot of people wanted a couple years back. It’s amusing for someone to say but if they’d done it…well…it’d be better than what we got, but only barely.
Still though, I’ve got faith that Jason Segel could’ve written a much better ending than Carter and Bays did. The Muppets was a great film.
…Actually, I’m almost positive anyone in that cast could’ve written a better ending than what we got.
And yes, that is how the show should have ended, it would actually have been much more romantic.
