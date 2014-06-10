Tyrion Or Tywin? The 8 Toughest In-Show 2014 Emmy Decisions

#Emmys #Fargo #Game of Thrones
Senior Pop Culture Editor
06.10.14 33 Comments

The 2014 Emmy nominees won’t be announced until July 10th, at which point we can bitch about Jim Parsons and the lack of Walton Goggins (AGAIN). But that’s still a few weeks away, so all we can do right now is pore over the “nominating ballots,” which are already available online. They’re interesting to look at, because it gives you a sense of the episodes and performers your favorite shows are most proud of (for instance, only two Louie episodes were submitted for Outstanding Writing For a Comedy Series: “So Did The Fat Lady” and “Pamela 3,” which hasn’t even aired yet). We’ll have full Emmy predictions soon, but until then, let’s have a look at some of the toughest in-show decisions. What I mean by that is, instead of stressing out over ALL of the nine dozen worthy Outstanding Supporting Actor In a Drama Series nominees, I’m focusing on which Lannister will be represented. It’s a win-win.

1. Outstanding Lead Actor In a Miniseries or a Movie: Billy Bob Thornton vs. Martin Freeman

2014 Winter TCA Tour - Day 6

Getty Image

2. Outstanding Supporting Actress In a Drama Series: Melissa McBride vs. Danai Gurira

3. Outstanding Supporting Actor In a Comedy Series: Chris Pratt vs. Nick Offerman

NBC's "71st Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Red Carpet Arrivals

Getty Image

4. Outstanding Writing For a Comedy Series: “The Gang Broke Dee” vs. “The Gang Tries Desperately to Win an Award” (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia)

5. Outstanding Writing For a Drama Series: “The Strategy” vs. “Waterloo” (Mad Men)

Madame Tussauds New York And Jon Hamm Unveil Don Draper's Wax Figure During Mad Men's Final Season

Getty Image

6. Outstanding Supporting Actress In a Comedy Series: Danielle Brooks vs. Kate Mulgrew

7. Outstanding Supporting Actor In a Drama Series: Peter Dinklage vs. Charles Dance

8. Outstanding Lead Actress In a Drama Series: Tatiana Maslany vs. Tatiana Maslany

WIRED Cafe At Comic-Con - Day 2

Getty Image

Does she win for Alison, or Sarah?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Emmys#Fargo#Game of Thrones
TAGSEMMYSEMMYS 2014FARGOgame of thrones

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP