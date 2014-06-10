Tyrion Or Tywin? The 8 Toughest In-Show 2014 Emmy Decisions

The 2014 Emmy nominees won’t be announced until July 10th, at which point we can bitch about Jim Parsons and the lack of Walton Goggins (AGAIN). But that’s still a few weeks away, so all we can do right now is pore over the “nominating ballots,” which are already available online. They’re interesting to look at, because it gives you a sense of the episodes and performers your favorite shows are most proud of (for instance, only two Louie episodes were submitted for Outstanding Writing For a Comedy Series: “So Did The Fat Lady” and “Pamela 3,” which hasn’t even aired yet). We’ll have full Emmy predictions soon, but until then, let’s have a look at some of the toughest in-show decisions. What I mean by that is, instead of stressing out over ALL of the nine dozen worthy Outstanding Supporting Actor In a Drama Series nominees, I’m focusing on which Lannister will be represented. It’s a win-win.

1. Outstanding Lead Actor In a Miniseries or a Movie: Billy Bob Thornton vs. Martin Freeman

2. Outstanding Supporting Actress In a Drama Series: Melissa McBride vs. Danai Gurira

3. Outstanding Supporting Actor In a Comedy Series: Chris Pratt vs. Nick Offerman

4. Outstanding Writing For a Comedy Series: “The Gang Broke Dee” vs. “The Gang Tries Desperately to Win an Award” (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia)

5. Outstanding Writing For a Drama Series: “The Strategy” vs. “Waterloo” (Mad Men)

6. Outstanding Supporting Actress In a Comedy Series: Danielle Brooks vs. Kate Mulgrew

7. Outstanding Supporting Actor In a Drama Series: Peter Dinklage vs. Charles Dance

8. Outstanding Lead Actress In a Drama Series: Tatiana Maslany vs. Tatiana Maslany

Does she win for Alison, or Sarah?