Tyrion Or Tywin? The 8 Toughest In-Show 2014 Emmy Decisions

The 2014 Emmy nominees won’t be announced until July 10th, at which point we can bitch about Jim Parsons and the lack of Walton Goggins (AGAIN). But that’s still a few weeks away, so all we can do right now is pore over the “nominating ballots,” which are already available online. They’re interesting to look at, because it gives you a sense of the episodes and performers your favorite shows are most proud of (for instance, only two Louie episodes were submitted for Outstanding Writing For a Comedy Series: “So Did The Fat Lady” and “Pamela 3,” which hasn’t even aired yet). We’ll have full Emmy predictions soon, but until then, let’s have a look at some of the toughest in-show decisions. What I mean by that is, instead of stressing out over ALL of the nine dozen worthy Outstanding Supporting Actor In a Drama Series nominees, I’m focusing on which Lannister will be represented. It’s a win-win.
1. Outstanding Lead Actor In a Miniseries or a Movie: Billy Bob Thornton vs. Martin Freeman
2. Outstanding Supporting Actress In a Drama Series: Melissa McBride vs. Danai Gurira
3. Outstanding Supporting Actor In a Comedy Series: Chris Pratt vs. Nick Offerman
4. Outstanding Writing For a Comedy Series: “The Gang Broke Dee” vs. “The Gang Tries Desperately to Win an Award” (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia)
5. Outstanding Writing For a Drama Series: “The Strategy” vs. “Waterloo” (Mad Men)
6. Outstanding Supporting Actress In a Comedy Series: Danielle Brooks vs. Kate Mulgrew
7. Outstanding Supporting Actor In a Drama Series: Peter Dinklage vs. Charles Dance
8. Outstanding Lead Actress In a Drama Series: Tatiana Maslany vs. Tatiana Maslany
Does she win for Alison, or Sarah?
Or Helena?
I’d go with Martin Freeman, he had more material to work with in the end, Lester has a more interesting character development, and Freeman pulled it off magnificently.
Pretty sure Dinklage will win this year, the trial speech and what comes next week is golden material and he nails it all the time. But I could see a reason why Dance would win it too.
But you could debate over Boardwalk supporting actors too : Shea Whigham had his best season as Eli, Jeffrey Wright was delightful, and Micheal K Williams killed it too. And then there’s always Dean Norris, Aaron Paul and John Slattery. Definitely the toughest category.
As far as Sunny episodes, my favorite this season was by faaaaaar Charlie and Dee find love! But The Gang Broke Dee was pretty goddamn brilliant too.
Charlie and Dee Find Love was not this season. I think it was last year. Good episode, though.
Oh yeah you’re right! My bad!
Honestly, Charlie and Dee Find Love was the very first thing I thought of. Also, according to imdb it was 2012. Goes to show what a great episode it was if we’re still floored by it.
Yeah that episode was classic, but old. The best episode was fucking Mac Day (Country Mac). It was an instant top 10 episode for the show.
Does Fargo count as a miniseries? Wouldn’t McConaughey be up for that, too?
These Emmys are going to be rough.
I think they submitted as a miniseries/movie while TD subbed as a series. It’s kind of the network’s call under that format.
The Gang Tries Desperately to Win an Award wins that one in a walk.
God I hope it at least gets nominated. So brilliant.
I disagree. The Gang Broke Dee was one of the best episodes of the entire series run.
The Gang Gets Quarantined !
Leathal Weapon 6
Award is my favorite but I also think it’s their best bet of ever getting nominated. A part of the Academy would love the meta “They’re talking about us!” aspect and damn it, I just want a nomination.
Lot of good options here. Defintely torn on the Fargo one. Early one Billy Bob was stealing the show every scene he was in but Martin Freeman has been superb as the show winds toward the end.
Not sure that the Always Sunny episodes are up for debate, though. “The Gang Tries to Win an Award” was way funnier than the season premiere.
I agree with you on Fargo. There is a good chance though that Billy Bob pulls back ahead in the next couple of episodes.
I agree with you on everything…I was pretty much going to say those exact two things until I saw you had already done it. Good Job.
+…3? on Freeman. He has given me the creeps/chills throughout the series. For someone who’s known for playing meeker characters, his Lester has been a treat t watch.
She should win for Alison, obviously. If only for that scene where the Dyad guys tried to abduct her and shove her into their van, while she tried to fight them off while sounding her rape whistle……..her physicality in that scene was just pure genius.
Charles Dance should get it over DInklage. Tyrion had his speech and is more important but Tywin has a presence that demands attention.
The problem with GoT is that it expands too much. Add it up and I bet Gilly gets almost as much screen time as Tywin. Might make it a better show to have so much happening, but hurts them when it comes to awards.
If/when Franklin and Bash gets nominated for an Emmy, it’s going to be for a drama according to the nomination ballots. This might be the first drama where someone dies because of having too much sex.
The obvious answer is that Tatiana Maslany wins Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress.
And next go round, best supporting actor too.
Eh, I’m not so on board with the Tony character quite yet.
I didn’t know Orange Is The New Black was a comedy. For all the headlines and tweets I’ve seen about it, I don’t believe I’ve ever seen the words “comedy” or “funny” anywhere near it. Now it makes more sense that Lauren Lapkus is on it.
No One From The Walking Dead Ever vs. No One From The Walking Dead Ever
It’s okay! They’re both winners!
Seriously, with all of the great dramas on TV, we’re throwing The Walking Dead into Emmy consideration? I know it was probably the strongest season but that doesn’t make anyone on that show anymore deserving of Emmy recognition.
Isn’t Breaking Bad going to win all of the Emmys anyway?
^This.
I think Billy Bob is in a weird position where he’s not really doing Emmy worthy work, but he’s still playing the most entertaining character on the show and it’s undeniably gonna be iconic. But it’s still kind of flat and one note, on purpose. Whereas Martin Freeman has had a much wider range of emotions and tone to play around with.
love fargo, but billy bob isn’t a lead character. Also, to answer, Kate Mulgrew…easily, especially this season.
Hopefully fair question that I genuinely don’t know – which season is in the running? June is right around the cut-off time, so are they in the running for season 1 or 2?
But I want everyone to win
I would give the nod to Dinklage this year. Dance should have won the award for his work in
season 2.