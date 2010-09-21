Ugh: Gwyneth Paltrow on 'Glee'

Pop culture phenomenon “Glee” returns tonight, and with it comes a casting story for every big-name guest star the show lands. At present, Fox is working out a deal to have Gwyneth Paltrow appear on the show for two episodes in November. Yay.
Gwyneth will be a love interest of sorts for Matthew Morrison‘s character, Will Schuester.
According to rock-solid Glee sources, Gwyneth would play a substitute teacher in two episodes airing in November. Mr. Schuester gets sick, so Gwyneth’s character steps in and takes over the glee club. The kids love her, and Will starts to fall for her…complicating his relationship with Emma (Jayma Mays).
I’m told Glee creator/executive producer/creative badass Ryan Murphy wrote this role expressly for Gwyneth, as the two are friends. [Kristin Dos Santos]
Now, a lot of people on the Internet say mean things about Paltrow, so I started wondering if my dislike of her was merely the product of groupthink. So I reassessed what I know about her: the product of the snootiest all-girl school in Manhattan, successful in Hollywood largely because her parents are successful in Hollywood, married to the frontman of a band that makes music for commercials, mother to a child named “Apple,” and the headmistress of a website that recommends outlandishly expensive items. Yup: she’s awful. But I’m glad I double-checked.
You forgot one important fact: She has NO TITS!
NSF-AREYOURETARDED? Of course it’s not safe.
Matt, I beg to differ. She’s not awful. She’s absolutely fucking terribly awful.
I think you have it mixed up. It should read Gwyneth Paltrow: Ugh’Glee’
I’m already excited for six months from now, when a comment will inevitably pop up in my RSS feed, volubly listing the myriad charms of G-Patz, railing against Matt and the GloMos for being horrible, insensitive trolls. The grammar will be atrocious; the spelling, incomprehensible.
And, of course, the squirrels.
Hey, look at the bright side. At least she’s guest starring on a show I’ve never had any interesting in watching.
The only good thing she’s done in her career was that head in a box thing.
“I’m told Glee creator/executive producer/creative badass Ryan Murphy…”
Creative badass? Really? Kristin Dos Santos deserves a twat punch for that description. There is nothing bad ass about Glee.
I have a feeling that Gwyneth and Ufford looooooooove it when we’re cruisin’ together!
In favor of Gwyneth:
She was in Iron Man… and Iron Man 2!
She had a show with Mario Batali promoting Italian cuisine!
… that’s all I got.
In Gwyneth’s defense….
….
……
So. There’s that.