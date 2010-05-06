In the ongoing saga of “How bro-tastically awesome can the ‘Entourage’ creators make Vincent Chase’s life,” porn star Sasha Grey has been cast to play Vince’s girlfriend in season 7 of HBO’s alleged “comedy.” TV Guide says:

This is by no means a small cameo, but a major role as the new long-term girlfriend of Adrian Grenier’s Vince Chase. “I think Sasha’s going to have a very successful transition,” says Entourage creator Doug Ellin, who was impressed by the performer’s leading role in Oscar-winning director Steven Soderbergh’s 2009 film, “The Girlfriend Experience.”

I saw The Girlfriend Experience. And it’s true: Grey was surprisingly good in it. However, according to one person I know who was on the set, that’s because she was completely wooden unless Soderbergh told her precisely every tiny detail of what she needed to do in a scene. And I suspect Doug Ellin is no Soderbergh.

Inspired by Charlie Sheen’s relationship with porn actress Ginger Lynn in the late 90’s at the height of his film career, Ellin believes Sasha’s got all it takes to play the perfect girl for movie star Vince Chase. “You can’t believe she’s a porn star when you meet her,” he says of Sasha, who will meet Vince in a bar in the new season’s fifth episode and stick around for the remainder of the season – possibly returning next year for the show’s eighth and final season. “I think they’re going to have a very interesting relationship.”

Don’t get me wrong: I very much like Sasha Grey. She has an ass like a peach and really ratchets up the filth in her porn scenes. So it’s only natural that Vincent Chase would date her. And Turtle will want to go to a porn set, and Drama will strike out with her friend, and E will get all exasperated before everything turns out perfectly. Another great episode, bro!