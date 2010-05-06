In the ongoing saga of “How bro-tastically awesome can the ‘Entourage’ creators make Vincent Chase’s life,” porn star Sasha Grey has been cast to play Vince’s girlfriend in season 7 of HBO’s alleged “comedy.” TV Guide says:
This is by no means a small cameo, but a major role as the new long-term girlfriend of Adrian Grenier’s Vince Chase.
“I think Sasha’s going to have a very successful transition,” says Entourage creator Doug Ellin, who was impressed by the performer’s leading role in Oscar-winning director Steven Soderbergh’s 2009 film, “The Girlfriend Experience.”
I saw The Girlfriend Experience. And it’s true: Grey was surprisingly good in it. However, according to one person I know who was on the set, that’s because she was completely wooden unless Soderbergh told her precisely every tiny detail of what she needed to do in a scene. And I suspect Doug Ellin is no Soderbergh.
Inspired by Charlie Sheen’s relationship with porn actress Ginger Lynn in the late 90’s at the height of his film career, Ellin believes Sasha’s got all it takes to play the perfect girl for movie star Vince Chase. “You can’t believe she’s a porn star when you meet her,” he says of Sasha, who will meet Vince in a bar in the new season’s fifth episode and stick around for the remainder of the season – possibly returning next year for the show’s eighth and final season. “I think they’re going to have a very interesting relationship.”
Don’t get me wrong: I very much like Sasha Grey. She has an ass like a peach and really ratchets up the filth in her porn scenes. So it’s only natural that Vincent Chase would date her. And Turtle will want to go to a porn set, and Drama will strike out with her friend, and E will get all exasperated before everything turns out perfectly. Another great episode, bro!
Relax, Uff, she’s probably only there to teach Grenier how to give better BJ’s.
I heard Sasha Grey likes to be punched in the stomach during climax. No wait, I heard Doug Ellin likes to be shot in the face while breathing.
You know alot of actresses must be pissed that they cant get roles over a chick who gives footjobs on the internet.
Wait, will she be playing herself, or just playing a porn star?
And Turtle will want to go to a porn set, and Drama will strike out with her friend, and E will get all exasperated before everything turns out perfectly
Don’t forget Ari will scream at someone on his cell phone and call Lloyd a fag, while men in Ed Hardy shirts high-five each other ans suppress their true feelings for one another.
Sounds like the cast of entourage are gonna be banging Sasha Grey off-set. You can’t harass the willing.
Yeah, but I don’t watch Entourage for the acting. I don’t watch it at all.
This seems like a desperate gimmick to keep the show running. I think they have been out of ideas since the second season.
EIGHT COMMENTS AND NO ONE HAS MADE A “COMPLETELY WOODEN” JOKE?!
*storms out, slams door*
Matt, nice work calling it an “alleged” comedy. Personally, I prefer using the old school “comedy [sic]” device.
Another great episode, bro!
You think they can’t stretch that out for a whole season?
*kicks down door, runs into room*
“I’VE GOT SOMETHING COMPLETELY WOODEN FOR HER RIGHT HERE!”
What? Am I too late?
Really into the Ewoks today, eh?
Porn star or not, she’ll out-act Grenier.
Banner pic:
What. The. Fuck. Is that?
/wanna see the new Tweeder end zone dance?
I’ve seen her do some vile vile things, but appearing on entourage trumps them all.
Peach. I could eat a peach for days.
I might watch if Nic Cage is Grenier’s new GF
That shot of her with the Ewok is first rate Photoshoppery!
/Wanders back over to KSK to check rape futures on the Hang Seng… well hello there, Nanking [wink]
it would suck to kiss her even if it is pretend.
7 seasons. 7 SEASONS.
Meanwhile, Futurama has 5 seasons in 11 years and practically has to be produced from the anuses (anii?) of angels to make it to air.
Entourage is the Dane Cook of HBO series.
Sasha Grey is quite possibly one of the worst porn actresses of all time. Way too chatty, way too loud, way too obnoxious. Yes she’s hot, and yes she is a dirty pig which is wonderful. But please, Sasha STFU !
this is terrible….im a big entourage fan,and this just smells like shit to me…oops.
For the first time ever on this website, I want to know where the source pic is from (meaning the main picture there but without the cat in it). God knows I love the dressed-up animals on this site, but that’s a great pic and I want the original.
Found it… search complete.
“Peach. I could eat a peach for days.”
Hours, big guy. Hours.
I know my Nic Cage quotes.
no wonder we have no real men left. show`s like jerry springer. with pig`s screaming thats not my kid. she is a whore not a star ,porn or any other kind. She is payed for sex. a rose by another name is NOT always a rose. make no mistake we all pay for this.
Off yavrum cok sexysin