Ugly People Just Jealous

Unattractive fans of the UK’s “X Factor” are upset about the show’s audience seating policy, which they claim discriminates against their pudgy bodies, uneven features, bad teeth, unwashed hair, poor complexions, stooped frames, bad breath, and labored breathing in favor of more attractive studs like me, if I weren’t too cool to stand in line to watch a talent competition.

The allegations came from ‘ordinary-looking’ [read: WOOF!] fans who claimed that despite booking priority tickets well in advance for the show, they were held back as prettier people were picked to sit behind Simon Cowell, Cheryl Cole, Louis Walsh and Natalie Imbruglia. One fan wrote on a forum: “It’s an absolute joke! I went yesterday, they pick attractive people to sit at the front, regardless of priority (ticketing) or where they are in the queue.” Another blogger complained on showbiz site Digital Spy, saying: “They go through the queue and pick the good-looking ones.” [Daily Mail]

Go ahead and think about that for a second. These people aren’t competing on the show. It’s not that they’re naturally gifted people losing a talent show because someone is more attractive. They’re upset because good-looking people got seated in the background instead of them. Because they’re ugly. So they’re complaining about it.

Their lives must be incredible.