Netflix

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is still alive, dammit, at least until viewers can decide her fate on Netflix. That’s both good news and bad news for fans of the irreverent Indiana Mole Woman who lives her best life in NYC with sunshine aplenty. Last we heard, the series planned to formally wrap up after four seasons with a movie, which was still very much alive as of mid 2018. Then Bandersnatch arrived with an alleged trillion permutations to boggle minds of viewers who enjoyed destroying a young man’s life. Now, Kimmy and pals will be subject to the same (potentially cruel) treatment?

Indeed. The Hollywood Reporter reveals that movie possibilities are toast because Netflix has gone bonkers for the interactive motif. To that end, stars Ellie Kemper, Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, and Carol Kane are all on board for a 2020 special to this end. Will Kimmy be forced to possibly drink her own pee like Bear Grylls? (Admission: I did not actually watch the Grylls interactive series, but if that did not happen, Netflix dropped the ball.) Watersports or not, here’s co-creator Tina Fey’s announcement:

“We’re thrilled to announce that we’re about to start production on an all-new interactive Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt special, set to debut on Netflix in 2020. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt was one of the first original comedy series on Netflix, and now it will be its first interactive comedy event. Fans will be able to make choices on behalf of our characters, taking different story paths with, of course, different jokes. I think it’s a great fit for our show and will be a great way to officially complete the series.”

Well, the writers should have fun integrating Kimmy’s zany life into an endless series of zany choices, and we’ll see how the framework can work as for a comedy series. What’s next, though? Soon enough, other Netflix series could barrel down a dangerous path. Fans would love to help Penn Badgley’s serial killer choose his victims on You, and that’s twisted enough, but just wait until The Crown gives viewers the choice of which (history be damned) monarchs to behead. This could get ugly, but folks will probably be here for it.

(Via Hollywood Reporter)