'Under The Dome' Feels 'The Endless Thirst'

Under The Dome last night finally crystalized two big problems amid a good episode. The first is that plot points just materialize to kick off the episode, which is a rather inorganic way of doing things. Secondly, Big Jim, the main antagonist, is a lot more sympathetic, interesting, and in the right than the people he winds up killing or ripping off.
The key piece of intrigue this episode was Big Jim getting screwed out of some propane by Ollie, best known as bulldozer guy and revealed here as a petty, selfish jackass who wants to deny the town water because a land dispute didn’t go his way fifteen years ago. Almost immediately you’re rooting for Big Jim to go all Coggins on the guy. Which is a problem since Big Jim is supposed to be the bad guy.
It’s getting to the point where you’re actively rooting for Big Jim because realistically, he, Barbie, and Linda are the only people with their heads on straight. Big Jim is evil, but he’s also pragmatic and not insane, and actually one of the few people who, episode to episode, manages to help with the town’s situation. It’s hard to argue the tyrant is the villain when he’s the guy finding medicine, water, and generally getting it done.
Meanwhile, the episode’s plot was kicked off by Hipster Glasses, who was conveniently diabetic in the last episode, losing the plot and blundering into the path of a furniture truck, which, really, who the hell is delivering furniture? Said furniture truck totals the town’s water tower and main water supply, and riots over food and supplies promptly ensue, revealing that Barbie is a bit more prone to overreacting than we thought and that somehow there are guys in their early twenties in this town worse than Junior. Watching Barbie hand out some richly deserved beatings this episode was kind of a joy, even if Junior was sadly not one of the recipients.
The Angie plotline also comes to a head in a way that makes sense and zig-zags any obvious cliches. Big Jim is evil, but he’s also willing to admit that, yes, locking your girlfriend up in a basement is the behavior of a crazy person. And he’s on Angie’s side, even if that’s contingent on her silence.
Again, this doesn’t quite live up to the promise of the pilot, but this marks three episodes in a row that were fun and genuinely worth watching. This show is picking up steam, finally.
A few more thoughts:
- Pairing Julia and Dodee for the episode was a terrible idea. All they do is spout exposition.
- Julia’s job, this episode, was to catch the dumbest of the viewership up on what the plot already told us.
- I can’t be the only one wondering why we should give a crap about the town proper. Seriously. The food riots amply illustrated that these people are dicks.
- I do like that the Dome is becoming an actual character instead of a dramatic obstacle, even if the show is doing it in a goofy way.
I watch, but it’s still one of the worst shows on television. But the options on Monday nights come down to a reality shows where a chick gives up on OK Cupid, some survival thing, and whatever else I’m too bored to look up. It’s still pretty damn windy Under The Dome.
I cannot express how stupid this was, yet I continue to watch.
To expand on your point on why should we care, 3/4 of the town devolved into a riot like 20 minutes after the water tower fell. This town is full of terrible people. Then, 2 minutes later, two guys break into a diner to steal turkey, and end up beating a woman to death with a bat and prepared to rape a girl. Maybe this town should be cut off from the rest of the world.
Then, Norrie and Joe go on the worst crime spree ever. Seriously, 3/4 of the town is now under mob rules, and they are foiled twice, and on one of them, literally take candy from a baby.
Everyone in this town is terrible and or stupid.
I also like the two guys who just start beating the crap out of the other guy in the street, in front of the cops, over bug spray.
Worst cops ever. If she would have fired a single shot into the air when the shit first started to go down, it would have been settled right quick.
It worked for Junior. He kept everyone in that hospital with a shotgun blast and a kind word.
I’m torn because considering Barbie flips his feces twice in one episode, he probably shouldn’t have a gun. On the other hand, a couple of headshots to looters would probably have solved the situation.
I really don’t understand why people were rioting over food after a week? Do people not keep canned foods in supply? It’s not like you could get cheese or milk, if you have no power, they’re basically sour in a couple of days.
It’s the threat that one day they’ll run out. It’s the same reason why a couple of years ago everyone was buying 50 lbs bags of rice, because of some vague possibility of a shortage.
Even people who don’t like rice.
I stopped watching after half of episode #2 and have been following along with these recaps, but have they explained how the people are still breathing? I can’t imagine there are enough trees/plants recycling the CO2…plus that fire must have consumed a lot of oxygen.
Sort of. They did prove that condensation did make it through the dome and last night there was a rainstorm. But you are thinking way too much for this show.
Basically the show said the dome is a microclimate with something controlling it, and the dome itself is permeable.
Yeah I knew I was thinking too much :)
But apparently the writers did too!
After two hours of tears from The Bachelorette’s penultimate hijacking of my television, I’d like to thank Under the Dome for providing some much-needed levity to my girlfriend. She had quite the chuckle at the dome stopping a missile, then being permeable to a summer breeze that made the cast’s hair blow around like a vintage Whitesnake video.
I’m glad that it finally has some pace to it but, godddamn (the extra D is for dreaddful), there are a metric crapton of implausible plot points.
As pointed out, the water tower scene was a Rube Goldberg machine of suck, capped off by Mommy #2 (sorry, second Mommy) saying that the kids helped the driver out “just in time.” In time for what? Bro was not in a convertible furniture delivery truck, pretty sure he’d have survived The Great Clothes Moistening of ’13.
Then little blondie hits her head and is in a COMA for 3 hours!
To cap it off, Hipster Glasses takes a vial of a week’s worth of insulin straight to the Langerhans?
I don’t know, certainly not hate-watching yet, but it kind of feels like we’re all 7th grade English teachers and the writers are content with giving us their first draft because editing is boring and Call of Duty is awesome.
In summation, I’ll probably not be happy unless this ends with badass man-of-the-house 8 year old doing the necessary, shooting Emo Eyeliner when she comes in to steal another vial, breaking her bond with Virgin Slim and ending this alien/government/illuminati experiment.
Where the fuck was that truck going? There’s a dome cutting everyone off, but you better believe that guy is still going to deliver furniture?
Wait a minute…you’re not officially hate-watching this yet? What level of absurdity and sheer stupidity does this runaway train of aborted fetuses need to reach before you are hate-watching? Just curious what everyone’s threshold is. Thanks in advance.
BSK, my threshold is somewhere around the 2007 Mets. But I usually tend to just give up on things rather than spend time hate-watching. I’m still tuning in to this so I don’t know, probably just interested to see if their explanation for the Dome is worse than King’s.
My threshold is I’m hate-watching when I do it more to yell at the screen than watch the show. Thankfully we’re nowhere close to that yet.
Actually, if stored correctly, a vial of insulin can last several weeks. That’s just one of more comments below.
@Dan
That is the same definition I would give for hate-watching. I am hate-watching this show.
Not only is the appliance store doing great business in town, but they also have a “30 Minutes or It’s Free” delivery guarantee, which is why the driver was tearing down Main Street and had seemingly also cut his own brake line.
Man! You beat me to it!
I for one am not a fan of fat Hawaiian radio worker girl. Save the expository dialogue for another day, chubby.
Close ups are not her best angle.
its all down hill after the lens cap comes off
Aside from the mystery of where the truck was headed and killing Zelda for some beef after a week of being in the dome is probably the writing. Within a minute Norrie and Joe were asked twice where they were going, with the mom saying as I quote:
“Who the hell are you doing here?”
No break, no stutter, she said it as it is read. WHO the hell are you doing here.
Considering her history, that’s a valid question.
Okay, this episode was a little bit better (you know, like a punch in the crotch is better than a break to the leg). Still too many stupidly obvious set-ups to advance what is supposed to be a story (Why a delivery truck is being used for any reason when gas is limited is beyond me, and why it is speeding on a small town side street — why bother with an answer). Still, a few Dome for Dummies irritants:
— Completely done with Emotionless Lesbian Couple. Hipster Glass wander into street in diabetic haze, and Buzzcut Man-Hands doesn’t move an inch to help her (or kiss her in relief after she almost gets killed before almost dying).
— Riot starts (wax on), it rains, Riot stops (wax off). And, though everyone was beating on everyone ten seconds ago, no bad feelings.
— There is NOTHING that can be done to redeem Psycho Boy Cop or Blond Girl Always On Fire. Not even Jebus can save those characters or their awful storyline.
— This is a small American town right? Why don’t more people have a LOT more guns (especially during several hours of so-called rioting)?
Still I’ll watch a little more just for the funny reviews and comments.
I think CBS has created Must-Hate-See-TV.
Feels like old unused Simpsons drafts. They get meningitis really fast, get cured really fast. They hear the water tower breaks so everyone becomes mob murdering rapists really quick. I almost lost it when Hank comes out and yells a homer-esque whoo hoo when it starts to rain and everyone stops being rapists. But then they tell him the lady was bludgeoned and he’s all sad again
Sad Hank.
The Dome has been down for what, three days now? & this is the first food riot they’ve had? This should have happened already about 10 minutes after the Dome hit.
And NOBODY bothers to comment on the way-too-close-up rain make out scene?? For shame people. Her husband has been missing for three days & she’s already cheating with Mr Bad Boy?
I’m giving her a free pass on that one: As far as she knows, her husband is an asshole who bankrupted her with his gambling problem and split.
& did anybody else see that it was King’s Furniture? Ooooooooh.
Also, there was a lot of wind in the beginning of the episode. I thought they said there was no wind in the dome in like episode one?
There shouldn’t be ANY wind, ever. In the book, that was a big part of the plot & the torture of being under The Dome.
Next week on under the dome: A Tribute to that awful “Saved By The Bell” where Zach(played by Barbie) and Tori(Played by Julia) deliver Mrs. Belding’s baby while trapped in the Faculty Elevator(played by The Dome) during an Earthquake(played by Dodee falling from a short height to the ground)
I finally got around to watching this episode and I had to come straight to this recap to see if you thought it was as stupid as I did. I was disappointed. The dialogue and its delivery is just ridiculous. It’s like some high school drama club created this whole production. By the time we got to the most overdone cliche of all time, kissing in the rain, my eyes got stuck in perma-roll.
And why does Angie always run to the stupidest places? She leaves her house and goes straight for the woods? FIND A PUBLIC PLACE. SHEESH.
last thing: Every seen with the grown up chick from brave and the terrible heavy woman made me want their car to explode. “Ok…………… DOT DOT DOT. For now.” Ugh, shut up.
Secrets are all over this town? I think they mistook the word secrets as assholes.
Boycotting this show but still gonna read the recap. ARGH.
Sorry I mean assholes are all over this town instead of secrets.
Ugh. Look at what this show is doing to me.
Linda always has a look on her face like she’s in way over her head, not just as Sheriff of the town but also as an actor.
This show…
This friggin’ show…
I’m very close to “I JUST CAN’T” with it.