‘Under The Dome’ Is ‘Thicker Than Water’

This is arguably the Platonic example of an Under The Dome episode; Big Jim is the best thing about it, Norrie is vaguely annoying, and the rest of the episode is OK, but not great. On the other hand, Ollie finally gets what’s coming to him, so that’s a bonus.
The episode is strong mostly because for once, the majority of it is focused on Big Jim and his actions instead of some weak A-plot introduced in the opening moments of the episode, a shtick this episode ditches and isn’t remotely missed. Ollie the farmer has decided he wants to rule the town and will starve Big Jim out, because obviously some redneck with a grudge over a land dispute that was settled fifteen years ago will be an able administrator and is the guy you want with an iron grip on the town. But he controls the only water source in town, and food is running out in Chester’s Mill.
If there’s a key flaw to this episode, it’s that Ollie is such a jackass it’s a little surprising his fellow farmers don’t just kill him and take his well. Seriously, once they know the precise motive behind being put up against the police, one would imagine most of Chester’s Mill, dickbags though they may be, are at least practical. Jim raises a small army in this episode; one assumes he’s more well-liked than Ollie.
Meanwhile, Julia points out how dumb the birth scene was last episode and finds the egg; Norrie zips through every single stage of grief in about a day; and Junior learns his mom was mentally unstable, big surprise there. Junior is also back in Dad’s good graces, thanks to blowing away Ollie, and we learn that Angie is probably going to finally be important to the plot.
Overall, it’s not a bad episode, for this show, helped considerably by the fact that most of the crappy parts of the cast are limited to a few cutaways. And it’s nice to see the butterfly motif the show made such hash out of having an amusing payoff. Still, it looks like we’re back to Big Jim in the b-plot next episode, which is a shame; hopefully it doesn’t derail this show’s narrative momentum.
A few notes:
- The snowglobe-smashing scene is pretty dumb even by this show’s standards.
- A terrible disease is spreading in the town: Expository Dialogue. Probably the worst is when Joe actually tells us the egg is pink. While said egg is in frame. And glowing.
- Phil gets shot for no good reason, which is too bad since he seems to be the only one with any musical taste.
- I’d love to know why, precisely, Angie has a poster of what appears to be Patty Hearst on her wall.
Weigh in with any thoughts in the comments.
So, are they setting it up so that Junior’s craziness is mental illness, rather than you know what? Not sure how I feel about that.
And I was gonna’ be pissed if Phil died. I like Phil.
I’m guessing Phil is next week’s A-plot.
For real, they better not kill him. Or Joe, who I find inexplicably endearing.
It was Joe who said the egg was pink, not junior. What’s the population of this town? They seem to be killing people off at a pretty good clip.
The snowglobe-smashing scene is pretty dumb even by this show’s standards.
You said a mouthful right there…….and yet…..I watch…
Would have been better if Junior just turned and shot Ollie without having Ollie try to shot Big Jim.
Snowglobe scene sucked…and the stages of grief was AWFUL…IT’S YOUR FAULT! IT’S HER FAULT! IT’S MY FAULT!
I also like how her wife was kept off the screen for the entire episode, while she’s been sitting up there, for like twenty-four hours, WITH A ROTTING CORPSE. You plant ’em fast for a reason, people!
Well, Angelenos do have some ancient and sacred mourning rituals that must be honored so that the dead soul can make its crossing to the other side.
Well hay there Dan.
If his propane supply was destroyed why is Big Jim still offering propane from his propane supply in trade for water?
I’m assuming Big Jim has multiple propane supplies. Either that or he was lying to Ollie’s face.
I think the just blew up a small amount of his propane when he went on his drunken shooting spree.
I can’t imagine one panel truck equals a HUGE STOCKPILE.
Let’s not forget the underlying coffee brandy, breaking bad theme in this story. It is a stephen king joint.
UGH COFFEE BRANDY. Seriously, every state has a “How the hell can you drink that crap by the bottle” libation. Coffee brandy is definitely Maine’s (great for brownies, though. Just add some to the batter.)
Ah, Fancy Brownies!
Future A-plot.
Chester’s Mill runs out of COFFEE. Town in a riot.
Luckily Big Jim has a stockpile of coffee no one knows about, but it’s been commandeered by nameless townie #74.
Barbie blows up the coffee to save the town.
The dome, sensing they need it, rains coffee. Everyone dances in the street.
how dare you kill off leon rippy
I’m mostly sad that hipster glasses isn’t on the show anymore so we can’t hear any more expository dialogue about diabetes written by people who don’t understand diabetes.
I was half-expecting Wilford Brimley to magically appear.
Diabeetus.
Brimley would school these idiots.
So is the butterfly supposed to indicate that Angie is the monarch? As in you know Monarch butterflies?
It would seem so. I was hoping it was about Ollie and Big Jim, who would have control of the town. Then they show the butterfly tattoo and I just lost it. That 5 seconds was almost as bad as the snow globes.
Actually, no. This Monarch:
Maybe Angie is Dr. Mrs. The Monarch?
Then they show the butterfly tattoo [AND THEN REPEATS THE MONARCH LINE JUST IN CASE YOU DIDN’T GET IT THE FIRST THREE TIMES]and I just lost it. That 5 seconds was almost as bad as the snow globes.
Fixed that for you, yeah, I lost my shit there too.
No Lenny Kravitz, don’t die! Does anybody think it’s weird that there is one mega well holding all the town’s water?
I find it weird that by blowing up the top of the well on Ollie’s farm, all the water will some how flow back to the 3 or 4 wells that he siphoned off however many years ago.
Not really; I’ve spent some time in small towns and it’s not uncommon for something like this to happen. Why it was allowed to happen in the first place is another matter.
I have well water for my home, I was kinda wondering why only ONE man in town had a well when most of the people near me have them. Story convenience and laziness, I assume.