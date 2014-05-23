University of Delaware Students Meticulously Recreated The ‘Friends’ Opening Theme

#Friends
News & Culture Writer
05.23.14 4 Comments

A bunch of University of Delaware students recreated the Friends theme song, because, well — have you ever been to Delaware? Other than their amazing liquor emporiums and tax free shopping, there’s not a whole hell of a lot going on in Delaware.

They helpfully run through it twice, first with just their creation and second with a side-by-side, and, you know, the first time through I was like, f*ck this. There’s no way this is in any way near accurate because these people are just stupidly dancing around. And then they do the side-by-side and it is COMPLETELY, 100% ACCURATE. The ’90s were a magical time, people. Never forget.

