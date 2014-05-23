University of Delaware Students Meticulously Recreated The ‘Friends’ Opening Theme

A bunch of University of Delaware students recreated the Friends theme song, because, well — have you ever been to Delaware? Other than their amazing liquor emporiums and tax free shopping, there’s not a whole hell of a lot going on in Delaware.
They helpfully run through it twice, first with just their creation and second with a side-by-side, and, you know, the first time through I was like, f*ck this. There’s no way this is in any way near accurate because these people are just stupidly dancing around. And then they do the side-by-side and it is COMPLETELY, 100% ACCURATE. The ’90s were a magical time, people. Never forget.
This was literally already done a year ago by some kids from a different school. So this is just a rip-off, its not fresh.
Proof
[www.youtube.com]
“Other than their amazing liquor emporiums and tax free shopping, there’s not a whole hell of a lot going on in Delaware.”
There’s also fireworks, and a proximity to Philly without the city tax.
But when I got in the fountain at Delaware I had to run away from security guards? Bullshit Delaware, I call bullshit
So these kids were way too young to actually remember when Friends was on the air. Have we reached the point where young hipsters are seeing Friends as cool because it was popular before their time? I mean, the show was often some pretty bad LCD shit.