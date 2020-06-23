Unsolved Mysteries launched on NBC in 1987 (with initial host Raymond Burr) and ran for 14 seasons while dancing around to CBS, Lifetime, and Spike TV. That lengthy run isn’t quite a record but does prove that cold cases (with some chilling installments that can only be explained as dabbling in the paranormal) consistently captivate a TV audience, and that’s a phenomenon that endures to this day. Now, Netflix is reviving the series that will drop in the near future (July 1), and the streamer previews upcoming episodes with a trailer that doesn’t stray too far from the original series.

Such an approach seems more than alright, given that the public’s appetite for the show should only be aided by a hefty dose of nostalgia. Stranger Things production company 21 Laps Entertainment is here for the update, which appears to promise that the spooky feel won’t diminish, and the original creators from Cosgrove/Meurer Productions are back as well. From the official synopsis:

The iconic series UNSOLVED MYSTERIES is back! Fusing signature elements from the original series with contemporary immersive, character-driven storytelling, the 12 new episodes are rooted in the experiences of ordinary people who have lived the unthinkable — from the trauma of a loved one’s unexplained disappearance or horrific death, to the shock of a bizarre paranormal encounter. Alongside detectives and journalists, family members offer clues, present theories, and identify suspects, hoping one viewer holds the key to solving the mystery.

Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries reboot will drop a half-season (six episodes) on July 1, and here’s the key art for the season.