UPDATE: BEDAZZLED VAGINAS NOT JUST FOR JENNIFER LOVE HEWITT ANY MORE

01.14.10 8 years ago 38 Comments

Good news, ladies. Following yesterday’s revelation that Jennifer Love Hewitt got her clam vajazzled, I did a little research and learned that this is a service available not just to big-time TV stars but also to proletarian vaginas. So go ahead and book your next waxing at New York City’s completely bare spa:

For special occasions—or when you want to mix it up—completely bare also offers completely bare with A Flair, a completely bare wax followed by a Swarovski crystal tattoo design in starburst, butterfly, heart and other shapes.

Other shapes, eh? I think a little kitty would be nice. Because I like cats. No innuendo intended. But wait, there’s more:

After they defuzz you, they’ll apply a regal crown design made from Swarovski crystals to your bikini area and then top it off with a 24-karat gold spray. [Time Out New York]

Being a blogger, I of course don’t have a girlfriend, but I imagine this is why people would want one. To have access to a vagina decorated like treasure.

[via The Luxury Spot]

Around The Web

TAGSJennifer Love HewittNOT REALLY TV-RELATED BUT WHATEVER

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 6 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 7 days ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP