UPDATE: BEDAZZLED VAGINAS NOT JUST FOR JENNIFER LOVE HEWITT ANY MORE

Good news, ladies. Following yesterday’s revelation that Jennifer Love Hewitt got her clam vajazzled, I did a little research and learned that this is a service available not just to big-time TV stars but also to proletarian vaginas. So go ahead and book your next waxing at New York City’s completely bare spa:

For special occasions—or when you want to mix it up—completely bare also offers completely bare with A Flair, a completely bare wax followed by a Swarovski crystal tattoo design in starburst, butterfly, heart and other shapes.

Other shapes, eh? I think a little kitty would be nice. Because I like cats. No innuendo intended. But wait, there’s more:

After they defuzz you, they’ll apply a regal crown design made from Swarovski crystals to your bikini area and then top it off with a 24-karat gold spray. [Time Out New York]

Being a blogger, I of course don’t have a girlfriend, but I imagine this is why people would want one. To have access to a vagina decorated like treasure.

