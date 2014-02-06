UPROXX 20: Angelique Cabral Of ‘Enlisted’ Is Still Waiting For Fred Savage To Respond To Her Love Letters

Angelique Cabral is an actress probably best known for her portrayal of Staff Sergeant Jill Perez on Fox’s Enlisted, which is very funny and very important. Prior to being cast on the show, Cabral appeared on a number of soap operas and had guest-starring roles on shows like Happy Endings, Two and a Half Men, and Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23, just to name a few.

Angelique was nice enough to take a few minutes out of her busy schedule recently to answer a few questions from us.

1. You walk into a bar. What do your order from the bartender?

Champagne. Always.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter?

Rob Delaney. God. Huffington Post.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR/TiVO?

Too much, my DVR is always full!!! The Golderbergs, The Following, Girls, Parenthood, SNL, The Daily Show.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Mac & cheese, pizza, cheese enchiladas, cheetos, goldfish and red wine. I have a weird obsession with all things cheese.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Buzzfeed, IMDB, CNN, Deadline and now of course UPROXX duh.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your iPod?

Currently Beyonce XO. It’s on repeat.

7. The first face that comes to mind when you think “punchable”?

Beiber

8. What’s your favorite meme?

Anything of me or my show.

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Bette Midler when i was 10. I still bawl thinking of it — that hair, those boobs.

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

The Law of Attraction. Someone gave it to me as a gift and it was life changing so I like to pay it forward.

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

My husband married me. That was real nice.

13. South Park or Family Guy?

Family Guy

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

Yoga, spa, then sit on my couch binge watching Netflix and finishing the day with a pasta dinner and red wine. And it would be raining all day cuz I love the rain.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

Troop Beverly Hills

16. Android or iPhone?

iPhone

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Nobu, Malibu just recently for my bday. I ate my face off.

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

Gravity.

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

Fred Savage back in his Wonder Years days. I wrote him love letters and he never wrote back. I’m still heartbroken.

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?

Do I have to?! Urgh!!! I hate to cook!! I would order in. And probably Mexican with margs and I would force him to play games with me like Cards Against Humanity. We would get real real.

(Previously: Michael Vartan. Photo via Kei Moreno)