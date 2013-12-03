All Christopher Titus Needs Is A Bottle Of 18 Year-Old Macallan To Make Everything Alright

Christopher Titus is a comedian and actor perhaps best known for the Fox series Titus — for which he was the star, executive producer and co-creator — as well as his long running one-man show, Norman Rockwell is Bleeding. Titus is currently touring the U.S. and will be in the coming months performing his new stand-up show, The Angry Pursuit of Happiness. Additionally, his most recent standup special, Voice in My Head, is now available on DVD.
Christopher was nice enough to take a few minutes out of his busy schedule recently to answer a few questions from us.
1. You walk into a bar. What do your order from the bartender?
An 18 year old Macallan and leave the bottle, I just had to deal with my ex.
2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter?
Steve Martin. Always funny smart and rarely a dick joke unless its in Iambic pantameter.
3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR/TiVO?
Daily Show. Always. I need something to steal from for my podcast.
4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?
Hugos, turkey wrap, Cranberry Bliss bar, finish the bottle of Macallan then have popcorn in my pockets while I ride the lightning.
5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?
Craigslist. for all the vices that aren’t covered by doing stand up.
6. What’s the most frequently played song on your iPod?
7. The first face that comes to mind when you think “punchable”?
Hitler, but I waited too long.
8. What’s your favorite meme?
Pepper spray cop. Love his casual violence.
9. Dogs or cats?
Dogs, unless I’m wearing panties, then cats.
10. Best concert of your life was…?
Springsteen. 1985 Oakland Coliseum… and every other Springsteen show
11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?
The Bible. For the violence and the comedy.
12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?
The guy that cheated with my ex. Thanks bro! I’m actually happy now.
13. South Park or Family Guy?
South Park, the moral compass for America.
14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?
Snowboard or Wakeboard.
15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?
Pulp Fiction. I always get something new from the Ving Rhames rape scene.
16. Android or iPhone?
Iphone until I can have my own real Android. C3PO Bitches!
17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?
Geoffrey’s in Malibu. It’s food sex.
18. The last movie you saw in a theater?
Gravity. It really brought me down.
19. Who was your first celebrity crush?
Valerie Bertanelli on One Day at a Time. Not post Van Halen.
20. What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?
I’d make my Salmon. Then we would crank down some Macallan and I’d ask if John Travolta hit on him.
Here’s a clip from Voice in My Head…
Sorry, but The Boss blows.
Get the fuck out of my country, cunt.
Must be a Toby Keith fan, too.
yeah, those two things totally go together.
Just like a dick and your asshole.
now we’re cookin’ with gas
That made me chuckle. I like you, dissident. I like you just fine.
That cookin with gas line made me laugh out loud in my cubicle and I’m getting states. Thank you for that.
Stares, dammit
I love this dude, and his show was criminally underrated.
And his answer for the Nic Cage question might actually be the first time I’ve ever laughed at one of these things.
100% in agreement about his show, Stacy Keach as his Dad was flat out amazing.
It falls through the cracks in discussions about great shows fucked over by Fox.
I wanted to use his answer to the Cage question as part of my headline SO BAD but didn’t want to spoil it for readers. I wanted there to be a good payoff for reading all the way through and that answer is damn near perfect.
You did good, Cajun
Stacy Keach ups anything by 20 points.
He got almost all the answers right. I am now officially on board with this dude now.
Cynthia Watros was great in that too – and looked amazing.
I’m just assuming the Everlast answer was a joke.
My very first thought when I saw that they were interviewing him was “I miss his show.” Fox sucks ass.
He really dislikes his ex.
Pretty good but a turkey wrap as a last meal? While you’re splurging make sure to ask for a small bag of Funyuns.
Titus and I might be related. This was great.
His show was great. I’m 23 so I don’t know a goddamned thing about fancy alcohol so I should probably look into this Macallan thing.
Glenmorangie Original and The Macallan 10 are my first recommendations for a start up single malt drinker. The Macallan 18 is pricey.
This is Murica. Drink bourbon. I recommend Buffalo Trace for a guy on a budget.
I remember when Dan Harmon said he wanted to do a traditional sit com and not have it suck. I immediately wanted him and Titus to get together to reboot his show. That would be amazing.
I liked his show a lot when it was on, but never had really seen his standup before and forgot about him after….
Then randomly caught one of his specials on Showtime and he really is entertaining. One of his specials came on XM when we were on a drive and damned if we didn’t listen to the entire thing even though we’d heard it.
Titus has a Richard Pryor thing going on where he goes funny funny funny oh my god that’s the saddest thing I’ve ever heard funny.
Yeah couldn’t agree more. Super hack. Take my wife, please