UPROXX 20: Evangeline Lilly Loves Jack Daniels Straight Up, And Breakfast

Evangeline Lilly is actress best known for portraying Kate Austen on ABC’s Lost, a performance that earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Lead Actress in a Drama. Additionally, Lilly has appeared in The Hurt Locker, The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug and will appear in The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, the final film of Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit trilogy. She has also written a children’s book titled, The Squickerwonkers, a special edition of which will be released at Comic Con in San Diego later this week, where she will be signing copies of the book and appearing on panels.

Evangeline was nice enough to take a few minutes out of her busy schedule recently to answer a few questions from us.

1. You walk into a bar. What do your order from the bartender?

Jack Daniels straight up.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter?

Tar Sands Blockade @kxlblockade

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR/TiVO?

Entire seasons of The Voice, Justified and Modern Family. (I’m a busy lady!)

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

(No answer)

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

IMDB, Wikipedia, Pinterest.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your iPod?

Road to Perdition by Thomas Newman (I’m a writer. Fantastic emotive song!)

7. The first face that comes to mind when you think “punchable”?

The Koch Brothers.

8. What’s your favorite meme?

9. Dogs or cats?

Cats. I’m a Leo.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Sigur Ros in Honolulu.

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

The one I just read.

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Raised me with love. (My parents.)

13. South Park or Family Guy?

South Park by a mile. Make that by a million miles.

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

Read, write, listen to mellow music, take a walk, have a nap, eat really lovely food.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

Any film by Wes Anderson.

16. What’s your favorite sports team or teams?

I prefer to play than watch.

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

There are a few competing meals, but they were always breakfast.

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

The Hobbit, Desolation of Smaug at the World Premier in Berlin.

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

Kirk Cameron.

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?

Is this a trick question?

