UPROXX 20: Evangeline Lilly Loves Jack Daniels Straight Up, And Breakfast

Evangeline Lilly is actress best known for portraying Kate Austen on ABC’s Lost, a performance that earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Lead Actress in a Drama. Additionally, Lilly has appeared in The Hurt Locker, The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug and will appear in The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, the final film of Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit trilogy. She has also written a children’s book titled, The Squickerwonkers, a special edition of which will be released at Comic Con in San Diego later this week, where she will be signing copies of the book and appearing on panels.
Evangeline was nice enough to take a few minutes out of her busy schedule recently to answer a few questions from us.
1. You walk into a bar. What do your order from the bartender?
Jack Daniels straight up.
2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter?
Tar Sands Blockade @kxlblockade
3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR/TiVO?
Entire seasons of The Voice, Justified and Modern Family. (I’m a busy lady!)
4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?
(No answer)
5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?
IMDB, Wikipedia, Pinterest.
6. What’s the most frequently played song on your iPod?
Road to Perdition by Thomas Newman (I’m a writer. Fantastic emotive song!)
7. The first face that comes to mind when you think “punchable”?
The Koch Brothers.
8. What’s your favorite meme?
9. Dogs or cats?
Cats. I’m a Leo.
10. Best concert of your life was…?
Sigur Ros in Honolulu.
11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?
The one I just read.
12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?
Raised me with love. (My parents.)
13. South Park or Family Guy?
South Park by a mile. Make that by a million miles.
14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?
Read, write, listen to mellow music, take a walk, have a nap, eat really lovely food.
15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?
Any film by Wes Anderson.
16. What’s your favorite sports team or teams?
I prefer to play than watch.
17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?
There are a few competing meals, but they were always breakfast.
18. The last movie you saw in a theater?
The Hobbit, Desolation of Smaug at the World Premier in Berlin.
19. Who was your first celebrity crush?
Kirk Cameron.
20. What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?
Is this a trick question?
“Would you describe Lost more as a ‘career killer’ or a ‘career ender?'”
I was a fan of the show, so when they did a TV special on the “making of”, I watched.
Anyway, on the special, it said she was doing commercials for an adult phone line in Canada when she got the part (they showed a clip)
What a stupid comment. Lost was her first speaking role, was insanely successful, she took years off to start a family and made her return to acting as the lead female in The Hobbit movies.
Ira- I saw that ad in Colorado. AFTER Lost. Quite funny.
She seems very nice. I’d have a beer with her.
She’s very sexy, but me thinks she thinks a bit much of herself. She was a sexy lead on a good tv show that would have been a great one had the fucktard creators not ruined it with an abortion of a finale. NO – I will NOT get over it (runs out of room in tears)
I am still pissed too. MacGuffin overload.
relax, k.
shes a WRITER now.
Anyone would feel like a writer after reading the scripts for that final season.
The Lost finale was a solid finale for that show. There I said it.
Actually that was a pretty disingenuous and shitty “joke”–I liked the final season and the finale.
(Trying real hard not to be this guy, but I’m this guy) I think she means Jack Daniel’s neat. Straight up means in a cocktail glass.
Is it my imagination or was this site’s commenters once friendly before they evolved into WWTDD?
Not your imagination.
I think people get shittier once they imagine the actor themselves reading the comments. People get bold behind their keyboards.
Or, you know, you can tell when someone really just mailed it in and you comment that it looks like they really just mailed it in. Like Ms. Lilly just did. Which does not make her a “kuntzmobile” or that she blows dogs for quarters, but certainly justifies saying that she really didn’t put any effort into it.
While this was a remarkably weak effort she’s still yards ahead of the infamous Dan Cortese “effort”. That has to be the leader for worst ever right?
@Homo_Erectus yeah things are going from light snark to outright salty from a lot of people here lately
@homo_erectus I agree. The comments feel like they’ve gone off a cliff. They used to be generally witty, funny discussions. Now it’s just a mix of elitism and an eager desire to run memes into the ground. Warming Glow used to have a really great community and I used to wish I could meet some of them. I don’t really wish that anymore.
@Homo_Erectus Its all people that see “Obama” or Koch Brothers” and their brains start shitting all over themselves so they can interject their own opinions and piss everyone off.
@guitarjustin BRING BACK MATT.
I like the fact that she clarifies that it’s South Park over Family Guy in a walk. Unfortunately she has garbage taste in whiskey. Jack Daniel’s is one of the biggest wastes of money in the liquor industry. Filtered through a cat’s asshole, I imagine.
I don’t know that it’s a waste necessarily. It’s not cheap, but it’s a sight cheaper than ordering premium bourbon. And, let’s face it, if it’s a night of serious drinking, it’s a waste to spend money on premium. That said, Sinatra’s endorsement notwithstanding, Old No. 7 is one whiskey where adding coke isn’t a bad thing..
I can name a handful of good bourbons at a similar price. There’s also some cheaper bourbons that I would take over Jack any day of the week. Hell, there’s even a far more affordable and tasty Tennessee whiskey available in George Dickel. And for what it’s worth, the Chairman endorsed Old No. 7 back when it was a completely different whiskey. The stuff he was drinking wasn’t the 80 proof crap that they’re funneling down peoples’ throats these days.
@(Large) Jim George Dickel is fine stuff, sir. Excelsior.
There is such a mix of laughable and respectable in these answers that I’m not really sure how to feel.
This is what happens when you ask a celebrity anything.
Love her taste in music. That Newman song is gorgeous. I like the movie-related answers and the sports answer, too. Always dug her physicality. I’m glad she clarified that her parents were the ones who raised her with love, hehe.
What? Was she really stumped on the last meal question?
