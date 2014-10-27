UPROXX 20: Jermaine Fowler And Lil’ Rel Howery Would Like A Shot Of Fireball And The Wi-Fi Password

Jermaine Fowler and Lil’ Rel Howery have been all over the Internet and TV, and now they’re anchoring the sketch show Friends Of The People. Fowler you know from his HBO special, his work on MTV’s Guy Code, The Eric Andre Show, and Comedy Underground with Dave Attell. Howery has been hard at work as a standup comic as well, appearing on Chelsea Lately, Russell Simmons Presents Stand-Up at The El Rey, and as a semi-finalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing.

Jermaine and Lil’ Rel were nice enough to take a few minutes out of their busy schedules recently to answer a few questions from us.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

LRH: A shot of Fireball.

JF: The WiFi password.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter?

LRH: Honestly, Hugh Moore

JF: Frustrated rappers.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR?.

LRH: Bulls preseason games. D Rose is back, baby!

JF: Funny Skittles commercials.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

LRH: My Aunt Joyce’s 7-Up pot roast.

JF: Beef brisket from Fette Seu in Brooklyn.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

LRH: Honestly NBA.com and the truTV website.

JF: Hypetrak, 2Dopeboyz, Trailer Addict

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your iPod?

LRH: About The Money by T.I.

JF: Inside-Outside by Mac Miller, Splash Game by Alex Wiley, and Since I’ve Been Loving You by Led Zeppelin.

7. The first face that comes to mind when you think “punchable”?

JF: Violence isn’t really our thing.

8. What’s your favorite meme?

LRH: One I created myself that says “I Dream It, Then I Believe It, Then I Make It Happen.”

JF: The ones with Ike Turner.

9. Dogs or cats?

LRH: Either!

JF: Pitbull puppies!

10. Best concert of your life was…?

LRH: I saw Bobby Womack live in 2012 and he was amazing. Glad I got a chance to see him perform before he passed away.

JF: Lupe Fiasco, May 16, 2008

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

LRH: Pryor Convictions and Other Life Sentences. It’s the Richard Pryor biography. I love that book.

JF: Anything by Edgar Allen Poe.

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

LRH: My ex wife saw that I love the movie Rocky 4 and bought me the soundtrack, which is to me the greatest soundtrack ever!!!!!!

JF: Recently, somebody got Tony Hawk to sign a skateboard for me.

13. South Park or Family Guy?

LRH: Tough one. I’ll say South Park because they were first, but nothing out ranks the Simpsons.

JF: New South Park, old Family Guy.

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

LRH: I would just sit and watch old In Living Color and 90’s SNL episodes. The 90’s was a hilarious time.

JF: Watch a bunch of grindhouse movies at the theater, while eating BBQ and red wine.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

LRH: Rocky 4

JF: Sleepy Hollow

16. What’s your favorite sports team or teams?

LRH: The Chicago Bulls and Chicago Bears…

JF: Coach Bombay’s Mighty Ducks.

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

LRH: At a place called Hamada Japan in a suburb in Chicago named Tinley Park.

JF: Colicchio’s Son in NYC.

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

LRH: Addicted

JF: Kite.

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

LRH: Rudy from the Cosby Show, Keisha Knight Pulliam.

JF: Rachel Weisz, Winona Ryder or Scary Spice.

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?

LRH: Crab legs and shrimp. Why, I don’t know.

JF: HOLY F*CK!!! I LOVE NIC CAGE!!! Peanut butter and jelly!