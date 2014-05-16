UPROXX 20: Lauren Potter Of ‘Glee’ Is Not A Big Fan Of Diet Coke

Lauren Potter is an actress probably best known for her portrayal of Becky Jackson on Glee. Additionally, Lauren — who grew up in Southern California — was appointed by President Obama to the President’s Committee for People with Intellectual Disabilities in 2011.

Lauren was nice enough to take a few minutes out of her busy schedule recently to answer a few questions from us.

1. You walk into a bar. What do your order from the bartender?

A glass of Cabernet or Merlot, but only if it’s good!

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter?

Lance Bass because he always tweets back to me, and Neil Patrick Harris, well, because he’s NPH!

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR/TiVO?

Glee of course!!!

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

A cheeseburger and super-sized French fries and a super- sized REGULAR coke, NOT DIET!!!

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Facebook.com

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your iPod?

Right now…”Let it Go”

7. The first face that comes to mind when you think “punchable”?

I would never punch anybody!

8. What’s your favorite meme?

Willy Wonka

9. Dogs or cats?

Can’t decide, love them both too much!

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Glee!!

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

“Frozen,” to my little nieces!

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

All the things my Mom does for me all the time!

13. South Park or Family Guy?

Family Guy

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

Sleep in, go out to eat, spend time on the beach with my boyfriend.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

The Others

16. Android or iPhone?

iPhone

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Chicago deep dish pizza

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

Muppets Most Wanted

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

Zac Efron

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?

Spaghetti, meatballs, and garlic bread!

Follow Lauren on Twitter here.