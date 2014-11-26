UPROXX 20: Nikki Deloach Would Rather Be Tailgating At A College Football Game

Nikki Deloach is an actress perhaps best known for starring on The Mickey Mouse Club as a child alongside Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears and Ryan Gosling. You may have also seen her as a series regular on NBC’s Windfall, Fox’s North Shore, and on the CW’s Ringer, in addition to guest starring roles on shows like Cold Case, Without A Trace, CSI, and CSI: NY. Currently, she is guest-starring on The Exes, the newest episode of which airs tonight at 10:30pm EST on TV Land.

Nikki was nice enough to take a few minutes out of her busy schedule recently to answer a few questions from us.

1. You walk into a bar. What do your order from the bartender?

Coors Light and a shot of tequila

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter?

My Nana.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR/TiVO?

Homeland, Scandal, Real Time with Bill Maher, Oprah’s Master Class, The Knick, The Colbert Report, and The Daily Show to name a few. I watch a lot of television. On Netflix, I’m burning through Damages and House of Cards right now.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

The Thanksgiving/Christmas meal that I get when I go home to Georgia: Turkey, dressing, sweet potato casserole, green peas, corn, veggie casserole, strawberry pretzel salad, chocolate delight, and iced tea.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

I have a one year old so I go to Baby Center a lot to find out what I’m doing wrong. Then to Amazon to order the world for said baby. Then there’s She Knows, where I have a blog…check it out! Also, The New York Times, Deadline, HuffPost, and IMDB.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your iPod?

The first Mumford & Sons album still gets a lot of play and a song by Sleeping at Last called “Light.” Both make me cry. So, basically I just drive around L.A. crying in my car.

7. The first face that comes to mind when you think “punchable”?

My neighbor because she recently yelled at my husband and my nanny.

8. What’s your favorite meme?

I am still trying to figure out what that is. I’m not trying to be funny. I seriously don’t know.

9. Dogs or cats?

I love dogs but I’m also a crazy cat lady. Like, I go to cat shows. I’ve also seen the Acro-Cats…twice.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Really guys.. just one? I can’t. Some of the best were: Rolling Stones (Lenny Kravitz opened), Elton John, Sting, Doobie Brothers, Ray LaMontagne, Bonnie Raitt. I gotta get real with you…Justin Timberlake puts on one hell of a show. Also, Salt-n-Pepa was pretty epic.

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

Book of Awakening by Mark Nepo.

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Well, my husband is still with me…we’re going on 15 years. That’s pretty darn nice of him.

13. South Park or Family Guy?

Neither. Just being honest guys.

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

Soul Cycle, followed by a 90 minute massage, tailgating before the University of Georgia football game, then going to the game, followed by a good oyster roast and more drinking next to a fire with good friends. Either that or watching movies/TV, while eating all day in bed…a massage would have to be in there somewhere as well.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

Old School, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Bridesmaids, Arthur, Sister Act 1 & 2, Annie, and Overboard to name a few. Anything Christopher Guest, Sandra Bullock, Steve Martin, and John Goodman. I really watch too much TV.

16. What’s your favorite sports team or teams?

I bleed red and black for the University of Georgia. GO DAWGS!

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

At home in Georgia.

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

This is horribly embarrassing but I can’t remember. My baby is a year old…so it’s been at least a year since I’ve been to the movies.

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

Teddy Ruxpin.

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?

My mom’s fried pork chops. They are irresistible.

