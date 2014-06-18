UPROXX 20: Tara Buck Of ‘True Blood’ Is Not Against Having A Spicy Jalapeño In Her Tequila

Tara Buck is an actress probably best known for her portrayal of Ginger on True Blood. You may have also seen her in guest starring roles on The Closer, Nip/Tuck, Party of Five, Six Feet Under, The Shield, Cold Case Criminal Minds, Longmire and NCIS, among others. True Blood returns for its seventh and final season this Sunday, June 22nd.

Tara was nice enough to take a few minutes out of her busy schedule recently to answer a few questions from us.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

Tequila with fresh lime and if you happen to have a good Jalapeno go ahead and add that. I love a spicy cocktail.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter?

@Bourdain (Anthony Bourdain). When I travel one of the first things I do is check to see if Anthony Bourdain has been to that area and the restaurants he recommends. I love to eat and explore. I’m all about trying new things but I’m thrilled to have someone else vet a place before I come.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR/TiVO?

The Normal Heart, HBO.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Sushi. Masa Takayama as chef and a box of uni.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

The Huffington Post

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your iPod?

“Boom Boom Baby” by Reverend Tall Tree.

7. The first face that comes to mind when you think “punchable”?

King Joffrey, good riddance.

8. What’s your favorite meme?

I love anything Game of Thrones. You know nothing John Snow (grumpy cat) P(IMP). Peter Dinklage is such a badass. Today I’m waiting for the perfect meme from “ The Mountain and the Viper”. It will come and I will be happy.

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Chris Pierce at House of Blues opening for BB King.

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

The Leftovers by Tom Perrotta. Fantastic read!

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

It’s impossible to pick just one thing. People do nice things for me all the time. I’m constantly blown away by how kind, generous and thoughtful people are in my world. I feel very blessed.

13. South Park or Family Guy?

South Park.

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

Lay on a beach with my favorite book, swim in the water and be lazy with my friends.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

Coming To America.

16. What’s your favorite sports team or teams?

The Lakers

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Spago, Maui. The subtle flavors in every dish, the way the food looked on the plate, the impeccable service, the wine, and that incredible location make for a meal I’ll never forget.

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

Wolf of Wall Street.

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

Michael J. Fox. That crush is the reason I became an actress.

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?

Oh, you mean the one with the “special dietary habits”? I’d make my sexy raw kale salad with avocado, cranberries, almonds, goat cheese and my homemade dressing along with simply grilled salmon with a nice warm pink center. I’d make Nic a hand blended tequila or mezcal cocktail to start and then if he wanted wine with dinner I’d introduce him to Ledbetter Syrah.

