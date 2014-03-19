UPROXX 20: Give Theo Von A Shrimp Poboy And Some Lil Boosie Tweets And He's Happy

Theo Von is a comedian perhaps best known for being on MTV’s Road Rules and Real World/Road Rules Challenge. Currently, Theo, who was born Theodor Capitani von Kurnatowski in Covington, Louisiana, is the host of the weekly TBS hidden camera prank show Deal With It, which is executive produced by Howie Mandel. The show’s second season kicks off tonight at 10:30 EST.

Theo was nice enough to take a few minutes out of his busy schedule recently to answer a few questions from us.

1. You walk into a bar. What do your order from the bartender?

Water and Redbull mixed in a glass on the rocks. That’s right, water.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter?

Hopefully Lil Boosie. His Twitter has been quiet because he was in prison, but Easter came early and Boosie has returned!

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR/TiVO?

Criminal Minds, Broad City, and True Detective.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Shrimp Po-Boy and bread pudding w/ whiskey sauce.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

espn.com, twitter, facebook, cranktexts.com, and yahoo.com

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your iPod?

All Gold Everything by Trinidad James.

7. The first face that comes to mind when you think “punchable”?

Bieber or that real estate dude on reality TV with the lip injections.

8. What’s your favorite meme?

Lil Terio but they overdoin him and he’s getting boring.

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs. Cats are haters.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Marilyn Manson at the Rendon Inn in New Orleans when I was 14.

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

Anything written by John Irving.

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Loved me.

13. South Park or Family Guy?

Family Guy

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

Workout. Try to get some sex. Do some standup. Watch the Saints play football.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

The Patriot. Its the best movie ever. I dont even masturbate to pornography, I use The Patriot.

16. Android or iPhone?

Both.

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

My first girlfriend’s mom made the best meals. Still does. Any of those.

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

Dallas Buyers Club

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

Melissa Gilbert (still is prob)

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?

Prolly something healthy. I’ve seen him at the gym so he probably eats healthy stuff.

Watch the season two premiere of Deal With It below…

