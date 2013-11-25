Tim Ferriss Will Feed You Shepherd’s Pie Made From Wild Game That He Personally Killed

Tim Ferriss is an author and entrepreneur best known for his books The 4-Hour Workweek, The 4-Hour Chef, and The 4-Hour Body. In a 2011 New Yorker profile, Rebecca Mead described Ferriss as an “almost impossibly affable…self-help guru” who “prescribes a kind of hyperkinetic entrepreneurialism of the body and soul, with every man his own life coach, angel investor, Web master, personal trainer, and pharmaceutical test subject.”

Additionally, Ferriss is the host of The Tim Ferriss Experiment, which premieres Sunday, December 1st at 8pm EST on HLN. As explained in promotional materials for the show, “Tim believes nearly any skill can be learned in one hundredth the time people expect” and that the show “will follow Tim’s step-by-step preparation for seemingly impossible and thrilling feats, featuring both his wins and failures.”

Tim was nice enough to take a few minutes out of his busy schedule recently to answer a few questions from us.

1. You walk into a bar. What do your order from the bartender?

A Nor-Cal margarita, Robb Wolf-style (Paleo). If I’m feeling fancy, Casa Dragones sipping tequila.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter?

My friend Chris Sacca (@sacca). He is a brilliant investor and the ultimate (hilarious) haiku master of Twitter.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR/TiVO?

I’m mostly on Roku. Waiting for me is a few seasons of Escape to River Cottage. Fantastic show.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Dungeness crab curry and shepherd’s pie made from caribou I shot in Alaska. Only fitting.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Quarterly.co, Uncrate, Duolingo.com, and Twitter.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your iPod?

“Splinter” by Sevendust.

7. The first face that comes to mind when you think “punchable“?

Mine, I suppose. For some reason, a lot of folks think I resemble the jock that beat them up in high school. The funny part is that I was a runt who got his ass kicked. Oh, irony.

8. What’s your favorite meme?

It’s an inside joke with friends, but currently the word/phrase “Deathboner.”

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs, 100%.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

NIN in concert.

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

Letters from a Stoic by Seneca.

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

I’m grateful anytime anyone reads anything I write, as I find writing extremely difficult.

13. South Park or Family Guy?

These days, Family Guy, though early SP ruled.

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

Here it is: http://www.fourhourworkweek.com/blog/2012/04/24/tim-ferriss-a-day-in-the-life/

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

Casino Royale… or Babe.

16. Android or iPhone?

iPhone.

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Saison in SF is hard to beat.

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

Elysium.

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

Milla Jovovich in The Fifth Element.

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?

Caribou steak from the caribou I shot in the Brooks Range. I have 100 pounds left, so he can chip in. I’d also supply lots of Malbec.

Below is the trailer for The Tim Ferriss Experiment. Again, it premieres Sunday, December 1st at 8pm EST on HLN.

