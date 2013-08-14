For Brandon Johnson Of ‘NTSF:SD:SUV’ It’s Burner Phone Or GTFO

Brandon Johnson is an actor and all-around funny human being perhaps best known for his portrayal of Alphonse on Adult Swim’s NTSF:SD:SUV. You may have also seen him playing Daryl on Happy Endings, Black Blake on Children’s Hospital and LaDonna’s assailant on Treme.

Brandon was nice enough to take a few minutes out of his busy schedule recently to answer a few questions from us.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

Poor mans Manhattan: Jameson rocks with an orange and a cherry. The cherry keeps you from falling down.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter?

I follow no one. On anything. Ever.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR/TiVO?

Archer.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

I wouldn’t spend my final moments on earth eating.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

The Daily Beast, Hot Ghetto Mess, Deadline, and http://www.oldwhitewomenyoungblackdudes.org

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your iPod?

The Entire Magna Carta Album

7. The first face that comes to mind when you think “punchable”?

George Zimmerman.

8. What’s your favorite meme?

“Sketchgasm!” on Comedy Central’s website.

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs that behave like cats or vice versa.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

James Brown House of Blues Chicago opening night.

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

The Artist’s Way.

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Birth. Shot out to Mom and Pops.

13. South Park or Family Guy?

Neither. The Simpsons for life.

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

Take my bike to the beach.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

Fresh.

16. Android or iPhone?

Neither. Pay as you go phones. I carry “burners” til they run out.

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

In the parking lot of Six Flags, waiting for a thunderstorm to pass with my family, so we could go back in. Fried chicken, but most of all the five of us together.

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

Elysium.

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

Harriet Tubman, nothing sexier than a woman who loves to escape.

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage were coming to your house for dinner?

Steak. Medium. Horse radish. No sides. Pear and gorgonzola salad for his date. He can’t come without one…

Previously: Erinn Hayes