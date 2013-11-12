IMPORTANT FREE STUFF FOLLOW UP: Let’s See Those UPROXX-Breaking Bad Shirts

#Breaking Bad
Editorial Director
11.12.13 37 Comments

Hey gang, remember back when we were so consumed by the Breaking Bad finale that we gave away free t-shirts to everyone in an effort to focus our excitement? Well, by now you should have received yours and gotten five to six wears in before washing.

So how about you let us know by hitting us up @UPROXX on Twitter and/or @UPROXX on Facebook with a photo of you (or your pet or an inanimate object) sporting your new swag? We’ll share the images on Tumblr and maybe even do a feature here if you’re all as good looking as we assume you are.

Fulfillment Note: We have extra shirts and a log of users who took action. If you shared and never received the form please fill out here. If you filled out the form and still haven’t received your shirt please visit here. Thanks for your patience.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Breaking Bad
TAGSBREAKING BADFREE STUFFsite news

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP