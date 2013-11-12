IMPORTANT FREE STUFF FOLLOW UP: Let’s See Those UPROXX-Breaking Bad Shirts

Hey gang, remember back when we were so consumed by the Breaking Bad finale that we gave away free t-shirts to everyone in an effort to focus our excitement? Well, by now you should have received yours and gotten five to six wears in before washing.
So how about you let us know by hitting us up @UPROXX on Twitter and/or @UPROXX on Facebook with a photo of you (or your pet or an inanimate object) sporting your new swag? We’ll share the images on Tumblr and maybe even do a feature here if you’re all as good looking as we assume you are.
Fulfillment Note: We have extra shirts and a log of users who took action. If you shared and never received the form please fill out here. If you filled out the form and still haven’t received your shirt please visit here. Thanks for your patience.
I got mine & already wore it to work!!! It kicks ass!
I also wore mine to work yesterday. UPROXX has the distinction of being the first non-BMX related t-shirt I have worn in 10 years. YEW!
<— see the profile picture.
I put mine on straight out of the envelope.
Same here. And then I promptly threw up because I was sick but I looked good doing it.
SAME
I got mine and put it in the washer. I’ve been too lazy to switch loads so it’s gathering mold along with my “Don’t Taze Me Bro” hoodie.
I haven’t received mine yet, but I assume that’s due to me living in the frozen tundra that is Canada. I assume a polar bear took it.
Same here, mine shipped 12 days ago. I assume it is on it’s way via corgi sleigh and may be awhile.
Mine shipped on Halloween as well. I hope it has fun size Coffee Crisps inside. But it won’t, since America doesn’t have Coffee Crisp. Suck it, Washington.
Same here. I checked the tracking number and it says that a number of packages may experience delayed or missing tracking information. BOOURNS!
I received the shirt in all its majestic glory today. All power and thanks to the benevolent UPROXX. If you’re not shouting when you say UPROXX, you’re doing it wrong.
I actually just washed mine this morning.
wish i had a shirt!
Any chance a poor sucker like myself could get one for sharing virtually ANY OTHER UPROXX post? Puhpuhpuh-puhleeeeease?
Can’t squeeze all of my man-breasts into it, so as soon as I can get the dog to stay still, I’ll try it on her.
I also received mine, thanks UPROXX.
Can we instead talk about how the system did not work optimally and not everyone who “shared” got their shirt? I know I’m not the only one.
Please see the fulfillment note at the bottom.
Exactly. I am not going searching for a two month old “Status Update” Tweet for this.
I didn’t get a shirt. I wasn’t even contacted.
filling out the form now
I missed the fact that it was US only and got to the form filling out point before the penny dropped. Sad feels.
It’s not US only?
I feel like i followed the directions for the contest and I was never notified that I got one. Gah i want free things!!!
Nevermind, i see that link now.
/slowly backs away
I followed the rules and never got a badge to get the shirt. Bogus, MAN.
Less bogus will be when the fulfillment comes through.
I did my part but obviously missed a step in the instructions, so no contact/no shirt. No big deal. I just went ahead and had them tattoo the logo on my chest.
Hell yeah free stuff and things! That roxx!
(See what i did there?)
*high-fives a midget riding a skateboard with flames shooting out the back*
I never received a form after sharing and certainly don’t have the twitter link two months later to get a shirt now
Never got the form and I deleted the tweet after it seemed clear I couldn’t get a shirt. Oh well.
I wanted to say thank you for the shirt! I’m a 2xl kind of girl at the moment, but if I hit XL soon I will be sure to share a picture of me wearing it. Or I’ll give it to my brother and make him post the pic. =P
send me one in korea!
I would if I would have received my message in a timely fashion. FU UPROXX!
See profile pic
I never got a message even though I did what was asked.