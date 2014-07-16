UPROXX Investigates: Is ‘Partners’ A Real Show Or Are We All Collectively Hallucinating It?

EVIDENCE PARTNERS IS A REAL SHOW:
- People — including its stars, Kelsey Grammer and Martin Lawrence — are treating it like it is a real show
- It has a premiere date, August 4
- FX has already ordered 100 episodes of it, provided the first 10 episodes hit certain ratings thresholds
- There are three teasers for it that they filmed with cameras and everything (See below)
EVIDENCE PARTNERS IS SOMETHING WE ARE ALL COLLECTIVELY HALLUCINATING
- It is a half-hour sitcom about mismatched legal partners played by Frasier star Kelsey Grammer and Martin Lawrence from Martin and Bad Boys
- IT HAS BEEN ORDERED FOR 100 EPISODES
- Here is a quote from the alleged press packet: “Partners is a smart, edgy legal comedy highlighting the cultural contrast between the Haves, the Have-nots, and the ‘Aw, Hell-Nos'”
- It sounds like something you would hallucinate in Hour 5 of a peyote trip
CONCLUSION
Jury’s still out.
Shouts to the legendary Trey Kerby for the inspiration
Divorces, divorces and nation wide Wild Hogs apology tours are expensive I guess.
Wild Hogs is an American Classic
One can only hope for a Franklin & Bash crossover episode.
Stop, I can only get so … etc etc.
You read my mind!
This Anger Management part deux
Fuck Martin Lawrence. I can only handle him in a big ensemble so that others drown him out. National Security was insanely racist. But outright racism is funny and innocent when against white people, right?
You seem fun.
Considering we’ve never had to worry about being lynched. The answer to your question is yes.
Bad Boys was the last thing that Michael Bay did right, and a brilliant use of Lawrence.
I’m confident that you’re as wrong about this as you are to believe that your wife isn’t cheating on you. Oh, she just asked me not to call her your wife. Your ex-wife, then.
@irishda , uh, you may wanna use a different example, as that’s actually incorrect. Tons of white people have been lynched. (I’m assuming you’re using “we” to refer to white people)
Yeah my bad. Sorry, I didn’t mean to come off all militant like that. I just really hate that movie
Are you sure you are not talking about Blue Streak?
Blue Streak American Classic
Yeah, I’m waiting for the Criterion Edition.
Haha joke’s on you guys, I’m single n lonely Wait…
“the cultural contrast between the Haves, the Have-nots, and the ‘Aw, Hell-Nos’”
I suspect this was written by a white guy, because I believe the correct expression is “Aw Hell Naw.”
Can you confirm that, Mr. President?
[1-media-cdn.foolz.us]
Oh no u did – n’t
I hope they have to battle a rival law firm at some point, run by David Hyde Pierce, Mo’Nique, and Kuma, the original dog from Dog with a Blog.
“That’s gold Jerry! Gold!”
I take it back: Wilford Brimley, Quvenzhané Wallis, and Paul the Soccer-Predicting Octopus.
Tony Shaloub, Nick Cannon, Grumpy Cat
I am beginning to feel that FXX is all just a collective fever dream.
It’s hard not to give an FX show a shot. They’ve been on a roll. And if Grammer plays more to his 30 Rock comedy-persona, I’m all in.
Counterpoint: Anger Management.
I’m not ashamed at all of my excitement for this.
I love Frasier. I still have pretty intense residual affection for Martin Lawrence from his 90’s heyday. I will see every episode.
My man. DVR is set to series record.
There was a lot of cocaine involved whether this is a real show or not.
God, this is….what the fuck is this?
Great.
You can’t get anymore spot on with a banner pic then that.
I can’t believe FX would go for that 10/100 deal again. I was under the impression that Anger Management hadn’t really worked out very well for them. Maybe that’s inaccurate. Either way, at least these people are less loathsome than Sheen; that might count for something. It would be nice if something that actually sounded good could get this kind of deal.
This sounds great.
It should, but my pessimism is getting the better of me.
@JJ Jr. I completely agree. My only guess is Anger Management did not hurt FX too badly because there were like 3 or 4 studios splitting the costs.
Ahh like a Hannibal situation huh? That makes sense.