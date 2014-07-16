UPROXX Investigates: Is ‘Partners’ A Real Show Or Are We All Collectively Hallucinating It?

EVIDENCE PARTNERS IS A REAL SHOW:

People — including its stars, Kelsey Grammer and Martin Lawrence — are treating it like it is a real show

It has a premiere date, August 4

FX has already ordered 100 episodes of it, provided the first 10 episodes hit certain ratings thresholds

There are three teasers for it that they filmed with cameras and everything (See below)

EVIDENCE PARTNERS IS SOMETHING WE ARE ALL COLLECTIVELY HALLUCINATING

It is a half-hour sitcom about mismatched legal partners played by Frasier star Kelsey Grammer and Martin Lawrence from Martin and Bad Boys

IT HAS BEEN ORDERED FOR 100 EPISODES

Here is a quote from the alleged press packet: “Partners is a smart, edgy legal comedy highlighting the cultural contrast between the Haves, the Have-nots, and the ‘Aw, Hell-Nos'”

It sounds like something you would hallucinate in Hour 5 of a peyote trip

CONCLUSION

Jury’s still out.

