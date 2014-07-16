UPROXX Investigates: Is ‘Partners’ A Real Show Or Are We All Collectively Hallucinating It?

EVIDENCE PARTNERS IS A REAL SHOW:

  • People — including its stars, Kelsey Grammer and Martin Lawrence — are treating it like it is a real show
  • It has a premiere date, August 4
  • FX has already ordered 100 episodes of it, provided the first 10 episodes hit certain ratings thresholds
  • There are three teasers for it that they filmed with cameras and everything (See below)

EVIDENCE PARTNERS IS SOMETHING WE ARE ALL COLLECTIVELY HALLUCINATING

  • It is a half-hour sitcom about mismatched legal partners played by Frasier star Kelsey Grammer and Martin Lawrence from Martin and Bad Boys
  • IT HAS BEEN ORDERED FOR 100 EPISODES
  • Here is a quote from the alleged press packet: “Partners is a smart, edgy legal comedy highlighting the cultural contrast between the Haves, the Have-nots, and the ‘Aw, Hell-Nos'”
  • It sounds like something you would hallucinate in Hour 5 of a peyote trip

CONCLUSION

Jury’s still out.

Shouts to the legendary Trey Kerby for the inspiration

