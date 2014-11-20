UPROXX Trivia: Do You Know ‘Community’ Well Enough To Earn A Passing Grade?

The highly-anticipated sixth season of Community doesn’t debut on its new home at Yahoo! for a few more months, but that’s not going to stop us from getting overly excited about the return of Jeff Winger and the study group (despite some losses and additions). Dan Harmon’s beloved comedy might have left network television, but that’s probably good news for its most loyal fans, because it means that we can expect even more ridiculous and over-the-top comedy from the Greendale gang. In fact, just thinking about what nightmares Dean Pelton may deliver in the form of new wardrobes has me wishing that this year’s Christmas miracle is Community arriving early. (Or world peace would work, too.)

So while we wait impatiently for the return of Community, we can at least celebrate Joel McHale’s 43rd birthday by making sure that we’re all properly up to date on our show knowledge. How well do you know the ruggedly handsome leading man, a mom, an activist, a perfect student, a lifelong learner, a sidekick, and… Abed? I guess we’re about to find out.