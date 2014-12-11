UPROXX’s Favorite TV Episodes Of 2014

Yesterday, we brought you UPROXX’s greatest shows of the year . Now, as promised, here’s the episode followup with one key difference: these aren’t necessarily the best; they’re 10 of our favorites. Though the dick joke episode from Silicon Valley would have made it either way.

The Blacklist, “The Mombasa Cartel”

The Blacklist is at its best when it’s creating moral quandaries for the millions of people tuning in each week. Front and center is Raymond Reddington, the former Navy officer turned concierge to the world’s greatest criminals, terrorists and all-around scumbags, as we know he’s a terrible human being, mostly looking out for No. 1, but he’s played so wonderfully by James Spader, and he has a tendency for incredible righteousness that it’s hard to not cheer for him. While the series has hardly been the best at shocking us with twists and turns (we knew who was in that cargo hold from the first second, despite the constant “You’ll never believe it!” promos) and some of the buildup has fallen terribly flat (Berlin went from terrifying to pointless in a matter of episodes), “The Mombasa Cartel” was an excellent episode in terms of storytelling, and more specifically showing us that the all-powerful Red was, in fact, human and had a soft spot that exceeded his strange and sometimes creepy relationship with Lizzy*.

Until this episode, Dembe had served no greater purpose than a bodyguard for Red, as we simply knew that he had formerly been a slave for a human trafficking cartel. Now, we learned that his past is so much darker and horrifying, as he suffered unspeakable torture and misery, and it was Red who still saw the value of life in him and gave him something far more valuable and powerful than a second chance. And in the end, it was Dembe who implored Red not to murder the “bad guy*,” while Red reminded us that humanity is one thing, but moral justice is another.

*Remember: If it turns out that Liz is really Red’s daughter, I abandon all praise for this series.

**Also, the hunting humans was plot was pretty awesome and scary, because the taxidermist and his mommy were creepy as hell. I would prefer to never be hunted and stuffed, please and thank you. — Ashley Burns

Broad City, “The Last Supper”

I really could go on at length about any one of the first 10 Broad City episodes/miracle pearls that were handed down from the angels that loiter in the clouds, but “The Last Supper” seems to sum up the overall energy of the show so perfectly.

Abbi and Ilana aren’t on some miraculous odyssey through their 20s, they’re f*ck ups who are feeling their way around in the dark, but they’re also helped along by the strength of their thoroughly f*cked up friendship.

A friendship that is on full display in this episode as Ilana demonstrates her love for Abbi by enduring the tortures of her shellfish allergy while at an uber fancy restaurant where they clearly don’t belong. The scene at the end when Abbi carries her fallen friend out of the restaurant is a tremendous bit of physical comedy, and the whole acidic background relationship between John the waiter and his angry chef wife (Amy Poehler) is also amazing, but nothing tops the lo-fi bullsh*tting that Abbi and Ilana do as they walk home from another calamitous day. — Jason Tabrys

Community, “Basic Intergluteal Numismatics”

Otherwise known as the Ass Crack Bandit episode, “Basic Intergluteal Numismatics” was Dan Harmon at his absolute finest. It was a spot-on parody of serial killer dramas, it worked in half a dozen inside jokes, Donald Glover gave a terrific performance as a man traumatized by a cracking, it brought back Alex “Star-Burns” Osbourne and Professor Ian Duncan (John Oliver), and it ended with a heartbreaker: We find out that Pierce has died, which was followed by Neil’s somber eulogy (“and up next on the dial is Dr. Farts!”). There were more jokes, callbacks, allusions, and easter eggs in this 22-minute sitcom episode than you’re likely to find in a full season of a lesser comedy. Hell, it even got its own theme song from Ben Folds. And as typical of a movie like Zodiac, we were left hanging: The identity of the Ass Crack Bandit remains unknown. — Dustin Rowles

Fargo, “A Fox, a Rabbit, and a Cabbage”

Lester, is this what you want? It was this question that brought fire and brimstone come raining down on Lester Nygaard, effectively destroying the house of cards he had connived, murdered and manipulated so hard to build — all thanks to his smug, stupid ego. It made him first an accessory to murder, second on the run from a serial killer, and the ensuing cat and mouse game was nothing short of RIVETING. And then, just when you think Lester couldn’t be more of a candidate for the absolute worst human being ever, he makes her PUT ON THE ORANGE COAT. My god. While “Buridan’s Ass” was a likewise excellent and suspenseful episode, I don’t think my heart could have been lodged further in my throat as it was in that moment. — Stacey Ritzen

Hannibal, “Mizumono”

Essentially, 25 episodes paid off with this; the ultimate confrontation between Hannibal, Will, and Jack. It’s a master class in fiction, because even though Hannibal is a total monster, you can feel his heart break even as he does a straight litany of terrible things in quick succession. Season three can’t come soon enough. — Dan Seitz