UPROXX’s Favorite TV Episodes Of 2014

The Blacklist, “The Mombasa Cartel”
The Blacklist is at its best when it’s creating moral quandaries for the millions of people tuning in each week. Front and center is Raymond Reddington, the former Navy officer turned concierge to the world’s greatest criminals, terrorists and all-around scumbags, as we know he’s a terrible human being, mostly looking out for No. 1, but he’s played so wonderfully by James Spader, and he has a tendency for incredible righteousness that it’s hard to not cheer for him. While the series has hardly been the best at shocking us with twists and turns (we knew who was in that cargo hold from the first second, despite the constant “You’ll never believe it!” promos) and some of the buildup has fallen terribly flat (Berlin went from terrifying to pointless in a matter of episodes), “The Mombasa Cartel” was an excellent episode in terms of storytelling, and more specifically showing us that the all-powerful Red was, in fact, human and had a soft spot that exceeded his strange and sometimes creepy relationship with Lizzy*.
Until this episode, Dembe had served no greater purpose than a bodyguard for Red, as we simply knew that he had formerly been a slave for a human trafficking cartel. Now, we learned that his past is so much darker and horrifying, as he suffered unspeakable torture and misery, and it was Red who still saw the value of life in him and gave him something far more valuable and powerful than a second chance. And in the end, it was Dembe who implored Red not to murder the “bad guy*,” while Red reminded us that humanity is one thing, but moral justice is another.
*Remember: If it turns out that Liz is really Red’s daughter, I abandon all praise for this series.
**Also, the hunting humans was plot was pretty awesome and scary, because the taxidermist and his mommy were creepy as hell. I would prefer to never be hunted and stuffed, please and thank you. — Ashley Burns
Broad City, “The Last Supper”
I really could go on at length about any one of the first 10 Broad City episodes/miracle pearls that were handed down from the angels that loiter in the clouds, but “The Last Supper” seems to sum up the overall energy of the show so perfectly.
Abbi and Ilana aren’t on some miraculous odyssey through their 20s, they’re f*ck ups who are feeling their way around in the dark, but they’re also helped along by the strength of their thoroughly f*cked up friendship.
A friendship that is on full display in this episode as Ilana demonstrates her love for Abbi by enduring the tortures of her shellfish allergy while at an uber fancy restaurant where they clearly don’t belong. The scene at the end when Abbi carries her fallen friend out of the restaurant is a tremendous bit of physical comedy, and the whole acidic background relationship between John the waiter and his angry chef wife (Amy Poehler) is also amazing, but nothing tops the lo-fi bullsh*tting that Abbi and Ilana do as they walk home from another calamitous day. — Jason Tabrys
Community, “Basic Intergluteal Numismatics”
Otherwise known as the Ass Crack Bandit episode, “Basic Intergluteal Numismatics” was Dan Harmon at his absolute finest. It was a spot-on parody of serial killer dramas, it worked in half a dozen inside jokes, Donald Glover gave a terrific performance as a man traumatized by a cracking, it brought back Alex “Star-Burns” Osbourne and Professor Ian Duncan (John Oliver), and it ended with a heartbreaker: We find out that Pierce has died, which was followed by Neil’s somber eulogy (“and up next on the dial is Dr. Farts!”). There were more jokes, callbacks, allusions, and easter eggs in this 22-minute sitcom episode than you’re likely to find in a full season of a lesser comedy. Hell, it even got its own theme song from Ben Folds. And as typical of a movie like Zodiac, we were left hanging: The identity of the Ass Crack Bandit remains unknown. — Dustin Rowles
Fargo, “A Fox, a Rabbit, and a Cabbage”
Lester, is this what you want? It was this question that brought fire and brimstone come raining down on Lester Nygaard, effectively destroying the house of cards he had connived, murdered and manipulated so hard to build — all thanks to his smug, stupid ego. It made him first an accessory to murder, second on the run from a serial killer, and the ensuing cat and mouse game was nothing short of RIVETING. And then, just when you think Lester couldn’t be more of a candidate for the absolute worst human being ever, he makes her PUT ON THE ORANGE COAT. My god. While “Buridan’s Ass” was a likewise excellent and suspenseful episode, I don’t think my heart could have been lodged further in my throat as it was in that moment. — Stacey Ritzen
Hannibal, “Mizumono”
Essentially, 25 episodes paid off with this; the ultimate confrontation between Hannibal, Will, and Jack. It’s a master class in fiction, because even though Hannibal is a total monster, you can feel his heart break even as he does a straight litany of terrible things in quick succession. Season three can’t come soon enough. — Dan Seitz
It had to chap your ass to not name the D’Addario episode the best of the series, didn’t it?
Also, that’s Fargo choice was Aces!
The end of that episode…my god…I don’t think I’ve ever shouted at a TV screen for non-sports purposes before.
I thought Justified’s “Shot All To Hell” was one of the best episodes of the series.
I’d agree with that.
It’s up there with “Decoy” for me.
I’m partial to “Outlaw” as well. Fucking Boyd, man. It’s gonna break my heart to watch him die.
You spelled operate a dairy queen in retirement wrong.
@judasdubois Well shit, I guess if Wendy and Nero actually made it to the farm instead of buying it, there could be hope yet.
The one where that kid brought piss to a shit fight in Silicon Valley.
That line makes me giggle to this day.
The “Mural” episode was right up there.
Oh, yeah! The Mural episode was really good too.
Seriously, how does the greatest dick joke ever not get the nod?
I’m right there with you on “Who Goes There.” That was absolutely the episode where that show lept from DVR to appointment programming for me.
Yup, without a doubt the most engrossing thing I saw on TV all year. No way to argue with that episode at #1 on this list.
Mad Men (mid) season finale was near perfect but S01E04 of TD is a masterpiece. “I’m so done talking to you like a man”
Was I just in some particular mood the night the I watched Louie’s In the Woods two parter? It doesn’t get anywhere near the praise I feel it should.
Definitely lacking in some Louie here. I would have at least put “So Did the Fat Lady” on the list.
What about the Two and a Half Men Ep. where Ashton makes a joke about Ducky never getting laid?
No “Raising Gazorpazorp” from Rick And Morty. This list is completely invalid.
I’d say “Meeseeks and Destroy”, but I fully support your lack of Rick and Morty complaint.
That was a close second for me. If it was chosen #1 I’d be just as happy.
Lies. The correct answer is Rixty Minutes. Turbulent Juice!
Every goddamn *burps* episode of Rick & Morty should be *burps* here. I knew that show was special right from this moment, in the pilot, where Morty spits a green thing while racing, that grows and dies instantly. “Don’t think about it.”
It’s really hard to pick a “best” episode of Rick and Morty, because just about every single one of them had one (or more) sequences that elevated them through the stratosphere (the “Look on Down From the Bridge” montage in Rick Potion #9, for example). I *guess* personally I’d go with Lawnmower Dog (“Where are my testicles, Summer?”) but it’s a really hard call to make.
Surprised “Ozymandias” didn’t make the cut.
Allow me to fix my own damn mistake: that was 2013.
What year have I been living in? Who are you people??!!
Dude Ozymandias was SO last year
It really was.
Sadly I think so was my brain.
More like Oldzymandias.
Good call, that was a very good episode and a created a huge reaction from all fans.
I don’t get why the shrug is out of character for Nathan. It’s just another example of him attempting to be funny, cool, or casual and failing miserably.
In the best way, of course. I can’t estimate how many times I’ve looped this:
Annnnnd Dustin picked the wrong Community episode (which was the very next one) because of course he did.
“Dumb Starbucks” is also the best episode of Nathan for You, not just because it created an actual great news story, but because its less mean-spirited than the rest of the series (my biggest problem with all prank shows) and features Nathan at his most egotistical.
Here’s some others not mentioned yetl:
– The Knick – “Get The Rope”
– New Girl – “Background Check”
– Veep “Clovis”
– American Ninja Warrior – “Dallas Finals”: The one where tiny Kacy Catanzaro becomes the first woman to beat a prelim stage. That was epic.
– South Park – “The Cissy”
– Orange is the New Black – “You Also Have A Pizza”
– Parks and Recreation – “Moving Up”
^ Yes it is. And the whole hospital staff acts like the X-Men to save everyone and then afterwards everyone bones down, all in a short, action packed no bullshit 42 minute episode.
Just saw “Background Check” yesterday, hilarious. When Coach found ‘Duquan’, I was on the floor laughing hysterically.
“Background Check” was great. Especially the end scene when Duquon and Coach had the same weekend outlet mall strategy.
I took your advice from another post and started catching up on The League, I was not disappointed. However, the Hot Tub episode has been the best of the season so far. Sophia and Jenny in lingerie wins every time.
GoT was at a strange point this season. For the first time, it wasn’t as good as the books and left something to be desired. Will be curious to see how they handle the upcoming season, but there is a strong possibility it won’t be worth watching by the 6th or 7th episode.
No Arrow/Flash cross over goodness? Yeah technically two episodes but like one SoA episode worth of tv…
SO MANY LISTS! LISTMANIA !!!!! ARRGHHH!!!!!
Mizumono is this year’s Ozymandias that’s for sure. Amazing piece of television – I’ve watched it five or six times now and it packs a punch every time.
The best ep of True Detective for me was ‘The Secret Fate of All Life’. It may not have had a 10 minute long tracking shot but I think it was the stand-out episode of the show and the year. The way Rust and Marty’s account of what went down at Reggie Ledoux’s differed to what actually went down was brilliant and the way it suddenly propelled the plot forward was brilliant. And no one expected them to immediately blow Reggie’s brains out.
Also really good – The pilot of Fargo (they never topped it IMO), The Mountain and the Viper, There’s Something Else Going On (Homeland) and Geothermal Escapism (the floor is lava episode of Community)
Don’t walk run to watch Broad City’s last episode. Its on prime right now i think [www.vunify.com]
I can’t imagine GoT ever being not worth watching.
This for sure. Jamie and Tyrion’s talk, plus the story about their retarded cousin smashing bugs is one of the best talky scenes of the season, maybe only behind Tyrion’s speech at the end of the Trial and The Red Viper’s “I will be your Champion” monologue.
Daddario boobs ep and the one where Joffrey dies were both ELITE hours.
Mizumono is one of the best television episodes of all time.
That I felt bad for a man who was in the process of disembowelling another man is amazing. And I saw it on freaking NBC! Who knew the Peacock had those kind of nards?!
“This peacock has nards” should be their new slogan.
we all know Annie was the ACB.
walking dead first ep of the season was insane..yet not on this list
It was very good… for a walking dead episode
I thought about that after the fact, because it has stuck with me how friends of mine hated that episode and I couldn’t believe it. “I thought this show was about fantasy football,” a friend of mine complained on Facebook. He clearly doesn’t watch this show that much.
Season finale of The Leftovers was incredible.
Was it? Nora Durst and the Priest were the only characters that held interest for me. Everyone else in the cast just seemed like…leftovers.
@Soul Glo Yeah, The Leftovers is one of those shows where you either really like it or you’re just ‘meh’ about it. I really got into the show. Nora is a very interesting character though, that opening with her paying an escort to shoot her just so she could feel something was very good.
Good point about it’s reception but after the bar was raised with True Detective I was expecting more. The cinematography and score were on point though. Any idea what was in that issue of National Geographic that Kevin’s dad brought up?
@Soul Glo Totally agree with the True Detective sentiment. I don’t know how they’ll pull off a 2nd season as spectacular as the 1st. Regarding the National Geographic issue in The Leftovers, IIRC it was also seen in the finale. Garvey Jr.s crazy dad in the institution gave him a copy when he was in there, and he also mentioned it to his granddaughter and she looked it up and bought it online. As for concrete answers as to how it fits with The Leftovers show, that’s up for debate. This is Lindelof after all.
However, the issue itself is real and this is what it’s about: A May 1972 issue with a cover story of the 100th anniversary of the opening of Yellowstone National Park. Stories within the issue can be somewhat connected to some of the storylines. There is an article about a spider that lives underwater. The girl impregnated by Holy Wayne made mention about such a spider, but Garvey’s son really didn’t pay much mind to it since Christine was sick and had a fever. In the article, there is a line that says, “A Battle That Ends With An Embrace”. You could look at that as Holy Wayne’s way of ‘hugging’ out the pain (and money) from people.
Another article deals with, “The Riddle Of The Minoans”. Apparently an entire culture of people just disappeared and nobody knew what happened, or why. Sound familiar? The article was talking about an explanation as to what (could have) really happened.
The last article is entitled, “Cairo, Troubled Capital of the Arab World.” Well, what does that have to do with the show at all? There was an episode titled “Cairo”, in which a blacked out Kevin kidnapped head GR honcho Patti with the help of “Creepy guy with truck that goes around shooting dogs”. This wooded area he found himself in was upstate Cairo, NY. The real Cairo, Egypt has a lot to do with both Muslim and Christian faith. Reverend Jamison quoted Yusuf from the Qur’an, but the same story of Joseph and his father is also in the Bible.
Take with that what you will. Even if it’s only loosely connected to any of the characters or their stories on The Leftovers, I still think of it as a nice little wink from the creators to the viewers.
Sorry for the long reply!
Penny Dreadful has at least 2 episodes deserving of this list Seance and Possesion
I seriously thought about mentioning them, but Hannibal’s finale was just pure music. Granted the song was a dirge…
The thing I found truly remarkable about ‘Who Goes There’ was the way the series became a different show in the course of one hour, one episide. The show travels and changes more in that one episode than any television show I’ve ever seen. The characters were different, the character dynamics were different and our relationship to the show was different when we were shown how unreliable the story Marty and Rust were telling was.
Sorry to keep banging on about Banshee’s “The Truth About Unicorns”, but that shit was the bomb.
Wait… Actually no I’m not sorry. Hey, I’m doing you a favor here. The least you could do is to buy me a cranberry juice. NO, IT’S NOT MY PERIOD!
The Ass Crack Bandit is both Annie and Jeff … I had to watch it a few times to realize it was both of them playing a romantic strategy game against each other. And if you’re wondering how this could be true even if they were both present in the Dean’s office when the Ass Crack Bandit called – well it’s later established that the Bandit’s phone calls were recorded messages that had been connected to the school’s phone lines.
Greg as the imaginary black guy that only Rafi sees was fucking great too. Yeah this episode definitely belongs on this list.