I am a person who does not give up on a show, no matter how many off seasons it might have (see also: Five seasons of Fear the Walking Dead, eight seasons of Dexter, and seven seasons of Sons of Anarchy, for example). If I make it through the second season, I am invariably in for the long haul, and I rarely go for those “I Quit” posts because a television writer cannot write about a series he no longer watches.

That brings us to Suits, a television show that really had no business airing for nine seasons, but as one of the highest rated shows on the network, it has the honor of outliving all of the other series from USA Network’s “Characters Are Welcome” era. The series, however, limps into its final season down three series regulars from the early years — Gina Torres (now on a Suits spin-off, Pearson; Patrick J. Adams (who will be returning for an arc in the final season); and Meghan Markle, who married a Royal — and a popular recurring character played by Wendell Pierce, written out of the final season due to scheduling issues.

Meanwhile, the series itself barely clings to the case-of-the-week procedural framework that motored the first several seasons, instead opting to create a sort of law-firm Game of Thrones: Who will lead the firm? Who will become partner? How will they stave off takeovers? There have been extended storylines about who would be the managing partner of the firm (and at this point, there have been at least five managing partners), and last season was devoted almost entirely to who would become a name partner: Alex Williams (Dulé Hill) or Samantha Wheeler (Katherine Heigl), and after all the conflict over which character would get her name on the door, Suits ended up giving it to them both, which would have been a really frustrating season finale if we actually cared about whose name was on the door.