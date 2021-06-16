Ever since Harley Quinn co-creator Justin Halpern revealed that DC Comics prevented the already raunchy animated series from showing Batman performing oral sex on Catwoman, naturally, social media has been having a field day with the topic all week. But just when it seemed like the memes were coming to a dull roar, Val Kilmer has entered the chat.

Making him the first Batman to weigh in on the “Does the Dark Knight go downtown?” debate, Kilmer showed he’s aware of the conversation by tweeting out a GIF from Batman Forever on Wednesday with the caption, “Does he or doesn’t he…?” And while that seems like Kilmer is leaving the question open-ended, the GIF does anything but.

Does he or doesn’t he…? pic.twitter.com/oGVfqf0tUx — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) June 16, 2021

“We could give it a try. I’ll bring the wine,” Kilmer’s Batman says to Nicole Kidman’s Chase Meridian in the erotically-charged rooftop scene. Of course, that would suggest that Kilmer’s Batman has never performed the sex act before, but he’s open to it. Or maybe — possibly… probably — we’re reading too much into this.

Anyway, the topic has produced a non-stop parade of reactions as people still can’t handle Halpern’s anecdotes about DC’s objections to showing Batman pleasuring Catwoman.

“We had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman. And DC was like, ‘You can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that.'” Halpern told Variety. “They’re like, ‘Heroes don’t do that.’ So, we said, ‘Are you saying heroes are just selfish lovers?’ They were like, ‘No, it’s that we sell consumer toys for heroes. It’s hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone.'”

