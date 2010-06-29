Vampire Hate F**k, Part Two

#HBO #True Blood
06.29.10 8 years ago 16 Comments

Yesterday I searched high and low for screen caps and GIFs of “True Blood’s” epically disturbing hate-sex between Bill and Lorena, but nothing really captured the nightmarish derangement of the scene.

Hey, good news everybody! Here’s an animated GIF that has all the neck-breaking and angry hip thrusting you could possibly not want to see:

I know, I know: sometimes “True Blood” is TOO sexy.

TOPICS#HBO#True Blood
TAGSHBOSTEPHEN MOYERTRUE BLOOD

