Vampire Hate F**k, Part Two

Yesterday I searched high and low for screen caps and GIFs of “True Blood’s” epically disturbing hate-sex between Bill and Lorena, but nothing really captured the nightmarish derangement of the scene.
Hey, good news everybody! Here’s an animated GIF that has all the neck-breaking and angry hip thrusting you could possibly not want to see:
I know, I know: sometimes “True Blood” is TOO sexy.
It’s like a night at Charlie Sheen’s house!
Reminds me of my childhood!
And people think David Carradine was weird.
I don’t think he understands anal.
I think im subscribing to HBO
I just cannot keep up with the changes on “First-and-10” anymore.
YouTube?
Anyone else find the non-back back-tits sexy? Can’t be just me, right?
FAKE!!!
Have vampires ever considered anal? Seems like a simpler solution than snapping necks and cashing checks for some hot hate fucking.
Sometimes when we touch
The honest’s too much
Vid: [io9.com]
Interesting. I think I’ll try this with my wife.
True Blood is such a stupid show, this is further proof. They are right up there with Twilight in terms of flaming turds.
So, is “neck breaking undead hate fucking” the new “jumping the shark”??
Hi.