ABC
TV

Vanna White Is Making Her ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Host Debut As Pat Sajak Recovers From Surgery

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

Vanna White made her Wheel of Fortune debut in 1982 and she’s been on the game show ever since, clapping approximately 600 times per episode. But next week, she’ll move from the big board to the wheel itself to host for the first time. Last month, long-time host Pat Sajak “underwent successful emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine,” according to the show’s official Twitter account. “He is resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work. Taping resumed today as scheduled and Vanna White has stepped in as host.” The first of those episodes airs on December 9.

The career letter-turner makes her on-air hosting debut next week, stepping in for ailing longtime frontman Pat Sajak. She will preside over the syndicated game show’s annual giveaway where viewers have the chance to win everything an in-studio contestant wins… In Wheel episodes airing from December 9-20, every in-studio contestant will become a “Secret Santa” to an at-home viewer. If the viewer has a Wheel Watchers Club SPIN ID number, they will be eligible to win the same prizes won by a contestant. Disney is making its debut as the giveaway’s promotional partner. (Via)

But who will replace White while she’s replacing Sajak? Mickey Mouse, I guess?

It makes sense that Disney is taking over Wheel of Fortune. It’s the only company that can afford nightly cruise trips. Those shrimp cocktails aren’t going to pay for themselves.

(Via Deadline)

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
Crate Digging: Captain Cat, Relick, And More Bandcamp Albums From November
by: FacebookTwitter
These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past
by: Twitter
These Standalone Podcast Episodes Will Make Holiday Travel A Breeze
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×