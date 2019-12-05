Vanna White made her Wheel of Fortune debut in 1982 and she’s been on the game show ever since, clapping approximately 600 times per episode. But next week, she’ll move from the big board to the wheel itself to host for the first time. Last month, long-time host Pat Sajak “underwent successful emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine,” according to the show’s official Twitter account. “He is resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work. Taping resumed today as scheduled and Vanna White has stepped in as host.” The first of those episodes airs on December 9.

The career letter-turner makes her on-air hosting debut next week, stepping in for ailing longtime frontman Pat Sajak. She will preside over the syndicated game show’s annual giveaway where viewers have the chance to win everything an in-studio contestant wins… In Wheel episodes airing from December 9-20, every in-studio contestant will become a “Secret Santa” to an at-home viewer. If the viewer has a Wheel Watchers Club SPIN ID number, they will be eligible to win the same prizes won by a contestant. Disney is making its debut as the giveaway’s promotional partner. (Via)

But who will replace White while she’s replacing Sajak? Mickey Mouse, I guess?

Tune in to Wheel December 9-20 for our Secret Santa Holiday Giveaway, made extra magical thanks to Disney! Home viewers have won more than $2,500,000 since #SecretSanta began, and you could be next. It’s the most wonderful time of the year! #WheelOfFortune pic.twitter.com/OdqdDodIBQ — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) December 4, 2019

It makes sense that Disney is taking over Wheel of Fortune. It’s the only company that can afford nightly cruise trips. Those shrimp cocktails aren’t going to pay for themselves.

