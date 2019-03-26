HBO

Politics, am I right?

Anyway, Veep returns to HBO this Sunday, March 31, following an extra-long break to allow time for Julia Louis-Dreyfus to recover from breast cancer surgery. It’s also the show’s final season. But at least we got as many episodes (over 60) as we did, because if Veep had been pitched today, one of the show’s stars, Reid Scott (Dan Egan), doesn’t think it would have gotten made.

“I don’t know that a show like Veep would get off the ground today because I think it almost relied on the contrast,” the actor told AM to DM. “When [Barack] Obama was in office, things were, in my opinion, a little more peaceful and calm, and so the show was showing you how the sausage was made and how these people were despicable and how it was all manic and crazy, and you needed that contrast in order to get the satire.” And now? “You just turn on the news and you see how manic and crazy and despicable everybody is.”

Can you imagine a world with no Jonah, no Selina, and no Splett? What a dark, dark timeline. Then again our current timeline isn’t looking great, either, so…

Anyway, please enjoy this clip of Uncle Jeff.

