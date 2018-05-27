‘The Venture Bros.’ Will Reportedly Return To Adult Swim This Summer For Season Seven

With the recent news of Rick And Morty‘s renewal at Adult Swim for 70 episodes, some murmurs about another science-based adventure comedy series started to bubble up to. That show would be The Venture Bros., and we now know when it will tentatively be returning to Cartoon Network’s adult-themed lineup. The longevity of the show — particularly the length between seasons — has become the thing of legend for most fans. With years between seasons, it is almost like the animation’s version of The Winds Of Winter if we wanted to get our obligatory Game Of Thrones mention out there.

But now we have some confirmation of sorts for when season 7 of Venture will hit Adult Swim, courtesy of a Forbes feature on Titmouse, the animation production company that handles Venture and Netflix’s Big Mouth. Nestled at the very end of the article is this nugget:

And as to rumors of a highly-anticipated return of The Venture Bros? Team Titmouse was tight-lipped in the interview, but Adult Swim has confirmed the new season will be out this summer.

This alone wouldn’t be enough to warrant a positive conversation about Venture Bros. season seven, but then Titmouse retweeted the post on Twitter and added some weight to the news.

