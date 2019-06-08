Warner Bros.

It was a pleasant surprise last fall when news broke that a fourth season of Veronica Mars was in the offing, but there’s been one catch: There’s nowhere to watch the original run. Sure, you could purchase episodes on Amazon, but you want it streaming as part of a subscription. So here’s some good news: As per Deadline, the cult show will be back on Hulu starting July 1.

That gives people 26 days to catch up with the daylight noir, which starred Kristen Bell as a student who moonlights as a private investigator. The show, created by future Party Down and iZombie perpetrator Rob Thomas, was never a huge ratings draw, shuffling from UPN to the CW between 2004 and 2007, before being canceled. It’s had enough of a second life, though, that a movie, made via a Kickstarter campaign, was released in 2014.

This news comes hot off word that Bell’s latest big show, the also much-loved The Good Place, will be ending after its fourth season — not because of ratings but because sometimes it’s smart to go out while you’re on top. (See: the original The Office.) But back to Rob Thomas, if he can get Veronica Mars revived twice, surely he can do the same to his also sorely missed Party Down.

