Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Veronica Mars appears on countless “shows that were canceled too soon” lists, but that designation doesn’t really apply anymore. The Rob Thomas-created noir, about a high school-turned-college student who moonlights as a private investigator (played by Kristen Bell), was axed after three low-rated (and very good!) seasons, but it’s since returned as a Kickstarter-funded movie and it’s coming back again for eight episodes on Hulu. You can watch a brief teaser above — including the returning of Veronica’s trusty friend, her taser — but let’s also give a shoutout to Bell, who’s been in so many of the best shows in recent memory. There’s The Good Place, Parks and Recreation, Party Down, episodes of BoJack Horseman, The Simpsons, and Big Mouth, and Veronica Mars. Hopefully, Veronica Mars 3.0 (?) belongs on that list, too.

Here’s the season synopsis.

Spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry. After Mars Investigations is hired by the family of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach.

Veronica Mars debuts on Hulu on July 26.