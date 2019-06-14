Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Hulu has made the first three seasons of Veronica Mars available for binge watchers (or those who want to binge-relive) ahead of the series’ fourth-season revival. A teaser has already clued in viewers about the Neptune murder wave that Veronica must solve, and now the streaming service has dropped a full-on trailer to detail the supporting cast. Mostly, fans of the original, cancelled-too-soon series (which wasn’t highly-rated but found enough of a following to support a crowd-funded film), will be glad to see plenty of returning cast members reigniting old dynamics, which ensures that the feel of the revival stays on point with the original. And look, there’s Patton Oswalt as a delivery guy, who has some advice and maybe an agenda. From the synopsis:

Spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry. After Mars Investigations is hired by the family of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach.

Many sardonic one-liners (including one about small packages) arrive, of course, and Veronica’s, uh, bonding with her father, Keith (Enrico Colantoni) while apparently reuniting with Logan (Jason Dohring) after some time apart, so cue the LoVe-related drama. Hulu will stream the fourth season on July 26, and here’s a poster to show that Veronica’s “[s]till fighting crime like a girl.”