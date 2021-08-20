With only a few days to go before its premiere, Netflix has shared a sneak peak at its upcoming animated movie, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. Set in the world of the hit Netflix series, Nightmare of the Wolf will center on Vesemir (voiced by Theo James) as he takes over the duties of preparing young witchers for a life of monster-hunting.

"Here, we offer strength, purpose and respect." here's a sneak peek at THE WITCHER: NIGHTMARE OF THE WOLF of Vesemir being daddy to Kaer Morhen's witchers-in-training pic.twitter.com/2ZYYGi6cVn — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 19, 2021

As fans of the books and video games know, Vesemir is the wizened old witcher who trains the main protagonist Geralt of Rivia, played by Henry Cavill in the Netflix series. While Vesemir has yet to make his live-action debut, that will change in Season 2 when Killing Eve‘s Kim Bodnia takes on the role of Geralt’s mentor, who was a fan-favorite in the games.

But before Cavill’s Geralt reunites with the man who turned him into a witcher when Season 2 arrives in December, Nightmare of the Wolf will explore Vesemir’s early years and the events that brought him to Kaer Mohren where monster hunters are made.

Here’s the official synopsis:

The world of The Witcher expands in this anime origin story: Before Geralt, there was his mentor Vesemir — a swashbuckling young witcher who escaped a life of poverty to slay monsters for coin. But when a strange new monster begins terrorizing a politically-fraught kingdom, Vesemir finds himself on a frightening adventure that forces him to confront the demons of his past.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf starts streaming August 23 on Netflix.