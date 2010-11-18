VH1 Making ‘Mob Wives’

VH1, having realized that America loves reality shows about women arguing and Italian stereotypes, is going to combine those scintillating subjects for “Mob Wives,” which will be produced by the Weinstein Company.

Created by Jennifer Graziano, the 10-episode series follows the lives of four “allegedly” associated women who have to rebuild their lives after their husbands or fathers do time for Mob-related activities. “Mob Wives” is said to begin shooting after Thanksgiving, with episodes expected to air in March 2011. [Showtracker]

As a law-abiding citizen, all I know about the mob is what I’ve seen from movies, and the female characters in mob movies tend to be either two-dimensional shrikes or instruments of sex. And if any series is going to break that stereotype of women related to the mob, it definitely wasn’t “The Sopranos.” Nope, my vote goes to a reality show. Reality TV is so well known for its nuanced, deep characters.

But I’ll say this: it already sounds better than every “Real Housewives” franchise.