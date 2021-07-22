The Surreal Life was a staple of a VH1 that seems a lifetime away for television viewers in a streaming world, but the music-adjacent TV channel is bringing back a seventh season of the reality show with an interesting cast list slated to revive the format.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, VH1 is reviving The Surreal Life and already has a cast in mind, with eight celebrities and celebrity-adjacent people ready to live together and have their every actions filmed for our enjoyment.

August Alsina, C.J. Perry, Dennis Rodman, Frankie Muniz, Kim Coles, Manny MUA, Stormy Daniels and Tamar Braxton will face off in what is being dubbed as a “reimagined” season of the originals. The cast of eight will come together for what VH1 describes as a “wild, over the top journey that pushes them to reveal different sides of themselves in surprising ways.” “The Surreal Life is known for bringing together some of the biggest names in pop culture and creating many unforgettable moments in reality television,” says Nina L. Diaz, president of content and chief creative officer at MTV Entertainment Group. “We are excited to see how this stellar celebrity cast will make captivating television for audiences everywhere.”

The Surreal Life debuted on the WB Network and moved to VH1 after two seasons, becoming one of the iconic franchises of mid-2000s VH1 as music television pivoted away from music videos and toward tangentially-related music reality television. While The Surreal Life eventually spawned Rock of Love, Flavor of Love and several other love-related shows, the franchise itself has been dormant since 2006.

It will certainly be interesting to see how audiences react to the show in the modern, much more surreal world in general. But if you’ve ever wondered what Frankie Muniz and Dennis Rodman would talk about over breakfast, well, you’re about to find out.