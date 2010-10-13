VIDEO: Japanese Monkey Tasered

Whenever I have trouble finding interesting television news, the first place I turn to is

The effort to capture the monkey became international news. After repeated failures to bring in the monkey, a local government put a 200,000 yen bounty on the monkey.

It all came to an end when the monkey decided to raid a house. The owner of the house, who had been a victim of a monkey raid a little less than a month ago, was prepared for just such an occurrence. He chased the monkey into a closet and trapped the animal by closing the closet door.

Police and city workers then arrived with nets and tasers and captured the beast. [Japan Probe]

Fast forward the 1:30 mark of the video, and you can see a city worker give the monkey a FULL SEVEN SECONDS of taser. And that’s where the lousy pay and long hours of blogging finally pay off: the sublime delight of writing the words “Japanese monkey taser.” So please, enjoy this with me. We all have a tendency to rush through our lives without appreciating the simple pleasures. Sometimes it’s good to stop and tase the monkeys.

Baboons to the left of me, baboons to the right, the speeding locomotive tore through a sea of inhuman fangs.

