VIDEO: Japanese Monkey Tasered

Whenever I have trouble finding interesting television news, the first place I turn to is
The effort to capture the monkey became international news. After repeated failures to bring in the monkey, a local government put a 200,000 yen bounty on the monkey.
It all came to an end when the monkey decided to raid a house. The owner of the house, who had been a victim of a monkey raid a little less than a month ago, was prepared for just such an occurrence. He chased the monkey into a closet and trapped the animal by closing the closet door.
Police and city workers then arrived with nets and tasers and captured the beast. [Japan Probe]
Fast forward the 1:30 mark of the video, and you can see a city worker give the monkey a FULL SEVEN SECONDS of taser. And that’s where the lousy pay and long hours of blogging finally pay off: the sublime delight of writing the words “Japanese monkey taser.” So please, enjoy this with me. We all have a tendency to rush through our lives without appreciating the simple pleasures. Sometimes it’s good to stop and tase the monkeys.
Oh God that is great! Good call Uff, only thing funnier will be the Taiwanese computer remake with the monkey in a rainbow afro wig wearing Hulk hands, Obama, The Macho Man Randy Savage, Serena Williams, Secretariat and Will Sasso somehow all mixed into the remake, each playing vital roles in the monkey battle and it ultimately forming the leg to complete the Hello Kitty Voltron and it dunks Pluto through Saturns rings and celebrates with The Dougie dance. Thanks Taiwan!
Furious George! What have they done to your beautiful face?
Pray for Mojo
I’m tasing my monkey right now. I was getting a bit bored watching the successful but protracted conclusion to the Chilean miners saga. How are they going to sell the movie rights if there’s no last minute complications? They had plenty of time to work this out.
Seriously, where does a wild animal get off acting like some kind of wild animal? I know, LET’S TASE THE SHIT OUT OF HIM!
And this is why I chose not to live in Babboon County, USA.
He don’t look Japanese.
It turns out that the “monkey” was actually a game show contestant that couldn’t take the costume off UNTIL he have been successfully tazed.
Crazy-ass nips and their ludicrous, humiliating game shows.
SEE YOU IN HELL, YOU HEATHEN BABOONS!
this monkey gone to heaven
