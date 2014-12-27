This ‘Wheel Of Fortune Contestant’ Solved A Puzzle With Just One Letter En Route To Winning $91K

Friday night’s episode of Wheel of Fortune featured perhaps one of the most incredible performances in the show’s history. A contestant named Matt solved every single puzzle of the main game en route to a record $91,892 day.
It was the show’s first sweep since October 26th, 2011. Matt is also the first contestant to break $70,000 before the bonus round. He is a Wheel Of Fortune savant. His guess of “The Lone Ranger” came less than one second after Vanna White revealed the ‘e.’
And then, somehow, Matt couldn’t get “wooden gavel” in the bonus round. YOU’RE NOT SO PERFECT ARE YOU MATT?!
Nah, nevermind. You’re the best around sir.
[NBC]
Somebody needs to “Quiz Show” this Matt. Vana was staring at a little too long for me to not think somethings fishy.
The biggest d-bag move was when this guy rang in and solved the $3,000 Toss-Up. He already had $61,000 by then. But the friggin button down and let someone else win some money you selfish prick.
You’re kidding right? You’re upset about someone running up the score in “Wheel of Fortune”?
You’re damn right! Guy can stop at plenty of Taco Bells without that extra 3 grand. Now when he dies, he’ll wander the Earth like Jacob Marley, forever tormented by seeing the pain and suffering his greedy Wheel of Fortune actions caused, but unable to intervene to correct them. Even that fate is too good for him, though. After he rang in on that puzzle, the other two contestants should have tied him to the wheel, thrown hot pokers at his body, and left him out in the sun for the birds and insects to pick away at his wounds.
This is how you raise a generation of pussies. Who in their right mind would let up? Give them the Garvin Stomp.
That’s BS. It’s not about being a pussy. It’s about having some class. Wheel of Fortune has always been a gentleman’s game, enjoyed primarily among the upper crust in American society. This guy single-handedly is bringing it down to an upper-middle class level at best. For shame.
You are a Communist.
If the other contestants didn’t want the score run up on them, they should’ve tried answering instead of just standing there.
@TheCensoredMSol
+1 for all you comments
Another +1 for @TheCensoredMSol bravo!
@TheCensoredMSol Well done +3k. I need to start selling these sarcasm detectors
It’s like setting up your own tee-ball and hitting a double.
Are you from the Reddit Armie (sp)?
These are some hot takes.
How you not gonna win the bonus round, smh. Props tho
He’s the equivalent of the 200 New England Patriots
/Pours some out for those brave souls
@Aunt Jemima
Word lol
200 New England Patriots? Is that a lower-budget reworking of 300 (Spartans)?
@DravenCage Yes.
Oh look… The quarterly “viral” video from Wheel Of Fortune. How totally unexpected that this happened.
_ _ _ k _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ !