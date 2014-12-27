This ‘Wheel Of Fortune Contestant’ Solved A Puzzle With Just One Letter En Route To Winning $91K

#Wheel of Fortune #Viral Videos
Senior Editor
12.27.14 22 Comments

Friday night’s episode of Wheel of Fortune featured perhaps one of the most incredible performances in the show’s history. A contestant named Matt solved every single puzzle of the main game en route to a record $91,892 day.

It was the show’s first sweep since October 26th, 2011. Matt is also the first contestant to break $70,000 before the bonus round. He is a Wheel Of Fortune savant. His guess of “The Lone Ranger” came less than one second after Vanna White revealed the ‘e.’

And then, somehow, Matt couldn’t get “wooden gavel” in the bonus round. YOU’RE NOT SO PERFECT ARE YOU MATT?!

Nah, nevermind. You’re the best around sir.

