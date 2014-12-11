Woman To Steve Harvey: I Sign And Photograph My Boyfriend’s Penis Before He Leaves The House

“Is it weird for me to sign my boyfriend’s private parts?”
During a recent episode of Steve Harvey’s talk show, a woman told an unusual story about how she kept her boyfriend from cheating on her. You see, before he left the house, Jeanne would autograph his penis and take a picture of it. When he came home after a night out with his friends, she would pull down his pants and match up the picture from hours earlier.
/pause, cue Steve Harvey reaction collage
Clinical psychologist John Duffy, who joined Harvey on the show. added: “I’ve been a clinician for 20 years … I don’t think I’ve ever heard of anything like this so I guess you get points for originality.”
Yeah, let’s applaud this woman for being unique. Sure. Nevermind the fact her boyfriend is running around with permanent marker on his schlong.
Actual exchange that took place during the segment (full video above):
Tiffany Davis Henry: “There are ways around this. We can get a condom that’s not lubricated, put it on and it would never wipe off.”
Steve Harvey: “Vaseline.”
John Duffy: “Forgery.”
And now you know how to get away with ink on your penis. You’re welcome, adulterers.
(h/t: Brett Smiley)
My girlfriend can only initial it :-/
Hilarious!
I guess she misunderstood when they told her to get insurance from John Hancock.
+1
*Red Flag
“Highly suspected that he did”, listen Skeletor, he may not have cheated on you but I’ll bet anything he sure as hell is now
a) Why would he want to be with a woman who distrusts him SO MUCH that she demands a notarized penis every day
b) Why does she want to be with a man she distrusts SO MUCH that she demands a notarized penis every day
Answer based on knowing crazy women as friends and having guy friends with those same crazy women
a) This is the best question and the answer is perception of benefits and security of home life based on an advanced age. (Figuring this guy is in his early 30s and she is a bit older.
b) Because finding someone you can co-habitat with is harder than folks give credit, and she might have already gone through a divorce and is trying to avoid that again.
The issue she will have going forward is that HE will know how weird this activity is. But it sounds like he might not trust himself anymore than she does.
That said, [youtu.be]
NSFW BTW
Never, ever, ever stick your dick in crazy.
^^Amen to that^^
No, go ahead. Then run like hell afterward.
Most disappointing part is that all she did was sign it. Why not have some fun with it? Write “Stay thirsty!” or “Home of the Whopper” or “Turn Over” or “Intentionally Left Blank” or “Caution: Herpes” or “If I Can’t Read This There’s Going to Be a Domestic Incident.” That last one might not fit, but have some fun with it.
Not a healthy relationship. Its amazing how idiots brag about this stuff to the public
Good god I hope the wife don’t hear about this…
I hope she is a good cook, otherwise why would her bf ever come home?
If any of those mentioned methods of keeping it from being wiped off actually work, you’re doing something wrong.