Vince Gilligan Says Piracy Helped ‘Breaking Bad’ Kinda Sorta Etc. Etc. Etc.

In a recent interview with the BBC, Breaking Bad showrunner Vince Gilligan discussed the complicated effect piracy had on the show. His words:
“I see that there’s two sides to this coin, if I’m being honest,” Gilligan said in an interview with the BBC.
“In some ways the illegal downloading has helped us, certainly, in terms of brand awareness,” he said. “The downside is a lot of folks who worked on the show would have made more money, myself included, if all those downloads had been legal.” [Variety]
Yup. That about sums it up. And we can go round and round in circles debating it, just like we did last time. One of you will say “Piracy is stealing and stealing is wrong,” then another will say “Yeah, but I only used piracy to get caught up and then I watched the last season live and gave them tons of free publicity on my Tumblr,” then the first person will say “Doesn’t matter. It’s still taking money out of the content creators’ pockets. You should have used Netflix or bought the DVDs,” and the second person will be all “DVDs?! Are you insane?! I can’t afford to pay $50 a season! Without pirating I wouldn’t have been able to get caught up at all, so they didn’t actually lose any money on me. They gained whatever my final season viewership brought them,” then the first person will say “Dude. Netflix is like $8 a month. Come on.” Then a third person will run in and scream “BUT I LIVE IN SWEDEN AND WE DON’T GET AMC,” and someone will smash a beer bottle on the table and brandish the jagged edge as a weapon, and then it will all go straight to hell.
Not worth it, I say. Not on a Friday.
The problem is, if I’m paying for cable to watch Breaking Bad, I’m also supporting Low Winter Sun, and then I couldn’t live with myself.
You complain about lowwintersun when you have honey boo boo. WTF’s wrong with you?
What? Hobey Boo Boo’s not on AMC. One can subscribe to AMC yet not TLC.
I’m waiting for the day Michael Bay complains about people pirating his show about Pirates.
I’m one of those people who download a bunch, and am stuck in the middle of this. I download a lot mainly because I pay for cable and I’m home infrequently, and like to catch up during my commute or trips with things that I missed while working. If I could download from my DVR or if every network had something like HBOGo, I wouldn’t need to pirate TV at all. I’ve received notices from Comcast – fuck those guys – a couple of times about downloading, and I write back each time and tell them to fuck off. I’m paying to watch these shows, and it’s no different than if I recorded it off my TV and converted it, which court precedent has protected in the past. I’m sure as fuck not paying again for something I subscribe to for the right to watch it on my computer or tablet.
and also if you aren’t a “nielsen family”, as long as you are paying for cable, it’s just like, fucking deal with it. you watching it however you want shouldn’t matter
I was waiting for the “I live in another country” argument. As it happens, I live in Sweden. And piracy for the win.
He needs about as much money as you need to watch breaking bad
What about the Grip, what about the Craft Services people? What about the cast stand ins? Do they NEED any more money?
Television Show piracy has been a grey area for years. You could legally record a broadcast or premium channel show on VHS back in the 80s and let your friends borrow the tape, which they could copy for themselves. Downloading television shows is similar but with much larger numbers of people sharing. Just because you download a show, doesn’t mena you don’t have access to the channel the show aired on. I have missed a show due to a power outage but downloaded it when I regained power because the show was not available on demand and wouldn’t air again until 5 days later.
Downloads and VHS tapes are worlds apart. A physical VHS tape that’s passed around is not the same as a digital file that you can copy unlimited times and give to unlimited numbers of people without any loss in quality.
So the technology is the only difference? Ok, what if I recorded a show with my DVD Recorder and let friends borrow that? You are making the broadcasters’ argument about the advent of the VHS or the RIAA on blank CDs.
Like you give a shit, Dave.
Pretty sure the crew gets paid whether or not anyone watches the show.
I just love the entitlement of chronic content pirates. Somewhere it became a right to have the very best entertainment on tap for basically free, only and internet connection. Yeah sure, sometimes you can’t catch it live, or your DVR didn’t work, or you missed the first season and can’t get Netflix, sure. But the people that just download everything online without remunerating the creators in any way are stealing entertainment and it is not fair. No one is going to shed any tears for Vince Gilligan, but maybe the creators of say, Happy Endings, whose show was cancelled despite a rabid online fanbase, could have used the live viewership.
I have an antenna. If I wasn’t pirating Happy Endings, I was watching it for free over-the-air. And on a DVR that skips the commercials. So what’s the difference? ABC’s not seeing a buck from me either way.
so the live viewership that wasn’t accounted for anyways because they aren’t nielsen families?
Oh snap, the reverend got butt fucked for once
Networks charge for commercial air time based on the potential of eyeballs seeing the advertising. If you use a DVR like a Tivo, over-the-air vs cable doesn’t matter. They know what you watch. You’ll notice that when you see industry stats they’ll use language like ‘recorded to DVR’ not ‘recorded to DVR through cable’. If it’s on the DVR, you’re a stat.
Skipping commercials doesn’t matter. You could leave the room during commercials if you’re a Nielsen family, but that doesn’t change the nature of the stats you’re sending them. If the commercial is transmitted to you, it counts whether you watch it or not. And that’s how networks get money.
Any time you pirate a show, your viewing it isn’t counted or seen by the network, so they don’t know what the actual viewiership is, so they can’t charge enough to sustain the production in some cases. So not only are you hurting the people that work on the show, you’re hurting the show itself.
HBO counts pirated views.
Nielsen is flawed is fuck, granted, but you’re missing the point. You cannot make a moral case that you are somehow entitled to entertainment that often costs millions of dollars to produce, for free. Watching a show when it airs and having to sit through a few commercials ain’t such a bad deal. Maybe buy the DVD’s if you wanted to catch up on a show before it returns. Understand that if everyone decided to just illegally download, the production would cease immediately. You essentially need enough people to follow the rules, for you to be able to continue breaking them. The idea of compensating those who produce things that provide great value to you shouldn’t be a problem.
(Slowly stirs the coals with his penis)
May he have the strength to fend off unfair comparisons of Breaking Bad to everything his name is attached to in the future without losing faith in himself, the process, and his judgment.
Not if the show gets cancelled due to low ratings because Nielsen doesn’t count illegal downloads.
Use iTunes instead of downloading for free (or wait for the DVD), otherwise you’re no better than the two lowlifes I saw steal $30 worth of cigarettes at Rite Aid today with their gold-colored shitmobile left running in the handicapped spot
Were they Methols Kools? or Malboro? The people need to know.