Vince Gilligan’s CBS Network Drama ‘Battle Creek’ Now Has A Premiere Date

#Patton Oswalt
12.05.14 4 years ago 9 Comments

Vince Gilligan’s highly anticipated CBS drama, Battle Creek, finally has a premiere date. Wait, did I just write “highly anticipated” and “CBS drama” in the same sentence? I guess I did. Anyway, according to Entertainment Weekly, the series will premiere on Sunday March 1st, airing at 10 p.m. Damn, son. Competing with Sunday night cable dramas? You come at the king, you best not miss.

If you need a reminder, here’s the plot synopsis for Battle Creek:

The drama centers on Winters’ Russ, a detective, and Milton (Duhamel), an FBI agent — two men with very different worldviews who are teamed up. Together, they must answer the question: Is cynicism, guile and deception enough to clean up the semi-mean streets of Battle Creek, Mich., in the face of a complete lack of resources? Or is the exact opposite — it takes naivete, trust and a boatload of resources — actually true?

If you need another reminder, the series also features Patton Oswalt as a character named “Mayor Scooter Hardy,” which is really all you need to know about Battle Creek.

