Vince Offer (The ShamWow Guy) Is Planning His Big Comeback

Chances are that the last you heard of Vince Offer – AKA Offer Shlomi, AKA That guy from the ShamWow commercials – he was doing one of three things:
1) Pitching his latest wonder product, “The Schticky”
2) Pushing his independent sketch comedy movie, InAPPropriate Comedy
3) Getting into a fist fight with a prostitute in his hotel room after she tried to bite his tongue off
But now Offer (seen above in 2009 before his arrest) is hoping that people will forget that last thing (but still buy the other two, considering his movie only grossed about $225,000 and is expected to “break even by 2014 thanks to overseas and video-on-demand sales”) and focus on his big comeback – The InVinceable kitchen cleaner.
The “InVinceable” kitchen cleaner is scheduled to come out in mid-September. Afterward, Offer is considering a move behind the camera and producing infomercials starring others.
Unlike his earlier products, Offer says he didn’t find the new one as an established flea market seller. Instead, he thought of the name first and designed a product around it.
It will take more than a new liquid cleanser to scrub away the hotel incident from the ShamWow Guy’s name. He hopes it’s not indelible.
“People understand you make mistakes in life,” said Vince. “Hopefully I won’t make another mistake.” (Via CNBC)
Who doesn’t love a good comeback story? Especially one about a guy who makes forgettable commercials for products that people buy because they like wasting money in between punching (alleged) prostitutes and making a movie that has earned reviews that include phrases like “inept, brutally unfunny” and “painfully unfunny” and, my personal favorite, “offensive, brutally awful, grossly unfunny, and absolutely poisonous.”
But best of luck, Vince. Maybe we’ll even get another “hilarious” collection of unique gay jokes from Flirty Harry.
(H/T to StinkyPete)
Holy fuck. Jimmy McNulty and Skinny Perez Hilton had a baby and that’s him.
Oh man. So accurate.
More like the love child of Dave Franco and Dom West.
Wait, wait wait – CLEANING kitchens? I don’t know about this, Vince. Next, you’ll be selling me some gadget that “makes” beds, whatever that means.
The man likes wordplay. The man doesn’t like making things that are good.
Pretty sure he tried the “think of a name, do the rest later” with InAPPropriate Comedy. It’s like a built in laugh track, it can’t fail!
Who doesn’t love a good comeback story? The Mighty Ducks, Robert Downey Jr, Kim Kardashian
First, I get it. Flirty rhymes with Dirty. Clever.
Also, can we reflect on two things for a moment?
First, Adrien Brody has in his possession a Best Actor Oscar. And not one that he bought at Nic Cage’s bankruptcy sale. One he WON.
And second….was the “never go full retard” thing from Tropic Thunder based on his turn in Signs?
*The Villiage
THE CUSTOMER IS ALWAYS RIGHT!
Correct you are.
Wasn’t paying enough attention.
I can respect a guy who punches a hooker, but punching a hooker and losing?
He needs to go to the Charlie Sheen School of “Dating”
Wait, his actual last name is Offer? Holy fuck, how have I never heard this?
They should make a documentary about this guy called “You’re Going To Love My Nuts”
An Offer I can refuse.
Jesus, he makes me cringe so hard I think I gave myself scoliosis.
So much ugh.