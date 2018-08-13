Getty Image

Daredevil‘s Vincent D’Onofrio generally keeps his head down and only surfaces to promote his work, but suddenly, he’s feeling chatty with the world. He recently opened up about his bad reputation on the Law & Order: Criminal Intent set, and perhaps he’s feeling even more candid now, because over the weekend, D’Onofrio consulted Twitter on a very heated subject — whether or not actors must question portraying heinous characters rooted in real life.

To be certain, this a dilemma faced by many actors (especially in this heated political climate) because these roles exist, and someone must portray such atrocities onscreen, especially in the context of larger stories. Yet accepting a hefty paycheck for doing so must weigh heavily at the same time, and Topher Grace has admitted to recovering from the stress of playing former KKK Grand Wizard David Duke in BlacKkKlansman by editing The Hobbit down to a manageable length. And so, D’Onofrio asked his followers to weigh in on the issue of whether he should play a non-fictional, “irredeemable racist” character in an unnamed future TV series.

I am going to ask a question to everyone that cares to answer it. I have an opinion which I will not reveal. Is Now the right time (considering the world in which live right now) for me to play a real to life characte who is irredeemable racist in a dramatic series? — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) August 11, 2018

He added that he felt particularly torn because “Our morality is in shreds in this country.”

There lies the rub. Our morality is in shreds in this country. Good has been buried so deep we need a map2find it. I hear what u are saying but&have always approached my art this way. But our souls baby our souls. They are at stake right now. I mean that in a none religious way. https://t.co/UQhGQCW4aW — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) August 11, 2018

Fellow actors Ron Perlman and Donal Logue quickly weighed in with their opinions, which included pointing out how actors have portrayed horrible characters for countless decades. They also both urged D’Onofrio to accept the role, but he fretted that this would be “dangerous,” and “[m]aybe art or no art we must b responsible?”

Coming from u Ron I take ur answer seriously.I'm not sure It's the right answer4me.I've always done characters I've found fascinating.Hedious characters.Right now in our country racism is rising. Its becoming normalized.Thats dangerous.Maybe art or no art we must b responsible? https://t.co/3mnUbUjl72 — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) August 11, 2018

Thanks Donal. It means a lot. https://t.co/h6pvwBTPtX — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) August 11, 2018

Within 24 hours, D’Onofrio declared that thousands of users replied to his tweet. Some were not so kind (he continues to retweet the positive and negative takes) while others pointed out that such performances are often necessary. D’Onofrio also thanked those who engaged in a civilized discussion with him. “Not only am I impressed with all the reply’s I received from my question,” he tweeted. “I am impressed by my peers in the business.”